Slovak Republic Scholarships For 2026-27, Submit Application By May 25

The Embassy of the Slovak Republic in New Delhi has announced to offer two government scholarships for Indian students for the academic year 2026-27 under the Medium Term Development Cooperation Strategy of the Slovak Republic for 2025-30. The scholarships are available for bachelor's and master's level programmes in higher educational institutions in the Slovak Republic.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply directly through the Slovak government's online portal at vladnestipendia.sk/en/. According to a public notice issued by the Ministry of Education, Government of India, the last date for application submission is May 25, 2026. Interested students must note that proof of academic performance during the entire previous secondary or higher education, with a minimum grade of 80%, is required for application submission.

Steps to Apply

For the academic year 2026-2027, the online application window is open from March 23 to May 25, 2026. Read the steps given below to apply for the scholarship online.

Visit the official website, vladnestipendia.sk/en/.

Click on 'Registration' at the home page and complete the registration form according to the instructions given. Confirm by clicking on 'Register'.

After successful registration, you will receive a confirmation e-mail and password.

Now log in to your account and complete the application form as instructed.

Mandatory attachments must be attached to the application form.

Candidates must note that if any mandatory attachment is not attached to the application form, the application will not be accepted, and the candidate will automatically be excluded from the nomination process.

Age Requirement

Government scholarships are provided for all levels of higher education at public universities in the Slovak Republic, according to the official website.

For the first and second levels of study (bachelor's/master's/combined bachelor's and master's programmes), the applicant must be at least 18 years old and not older than 26.

For the third level of study (doctoral studies), the applicant must be at least 23 years old and not older than 35 years.

Documents Required

Submission of all required documents as prescribed by the authority is an important criterion for selection.

A record of the highest level of education attained (such as a school leaving certificate or university degree).

Study results from each year of secondary (high) school when applying for a bachelor's degree. Or a transcript of records from the university if applying for a master's degree or a doctoral (PhD) degree. If you have not finished your studies yet, you can attach results from the last year.

Birth certificate of the candidate translated into Slovak, Czech, English, French, or Spanish.

An acceptance letter from a Slovak public university for those who speak the Slovak language and have already applied to the university.

A photograph of the candidate.

A copy of passport.

Attach two recommendations from secondary (high) school teachers if applying for bachelor's degree, or two recommendations from university teachers if applying for master's degree or PhD.

Signed application form.

Signed curriculum vitae and motivational letter.

Bibliographical details of publication activities for a doctoral (PhD) degree.

The provision of government scholarships in the Slovak Republic is a long-term part of the development cooperation of the Slovak Republic. In case of any queries, candidates are advised to contact the Slovak government authorities.

