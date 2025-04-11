Study Abroad: University Of Glasgow Announces MBA Scholarships For 2025 Intake

Study Abroad: Pursuing an MBA abroad can be an expensive affair, with tuition fees ranging up to Rs 1 crore. In countries like the UK, the cost of completing an MBA can even reach up to Rs 1 crore. To ease the financial burden, many universities offer scholarships.

The University of Glasgow has announced its MBA Scholarships for the 2025 intake. Offered by the Adam Smith Business School, the scholarship is a merit-based financial aid designed for meritorious candidates who plan to pursue the full-time MBA programme at the university.

According to the university, applicants with a strong academic background and proven leadership potential are eligible to apply. Selection will be based on both the application and an interview process. The scholarship is open to international students, including those from India, and offers a valuable opportunity to study in the UK without financial constraints.

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible for the scholarship:

Candidates must have an unconditional offer for the full-time MBA programme starting in September 2025.

Applicants should have cleared the interview process.

Strong command of English is mandatory.

Preference will be given to Indian professionals with backgrounds in banking, IT, or entrepreneurship.

Applicants must demonstrate inclusive leadership, adaptability, and a forward-thinking mindset.

How To Apply

Interested candidates must first apply for the MBA programme through the University of Glasgow's official website. After receiving the offer letter, they must submit a separate scholarship application via the applicant self-service portal.

The scholarships are awarded on a rolling basis and there is no fixed deadline. However, due to the limited budget and high competition, candidates are advised to apply as early as possible.

The MBA programme is set to begin in September 2025.