IIT Bhilai Offers Scholarships To Undergraduate, Postgraduate Students

IIT Bhilai Scholarship: The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhilai, a premier institution for technological education and research in engineering, offers various scholarships for students in undergraduate and postgraduate programs. The institute provides bachelor's and postgraduate degrees across multiple engineering disciplines and facilitates doctoral research in all departments and research centers.

Here is a list of scholarships provided by IIT Bhilai:

Merit-cum-Means Scholarship



The Merit-cum-Means Scholarship is available to undergraduate students from the UR and OBC categories, covering up to 25 per cent of eligible students. Economically weaker students, with a family income between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per annum, who receive a two-thirds remission on their tuition fee, are also eligible for a reimbursement of one-third of the tuition fee per semester, along with pocket money of Rs 1,000 per month.

For UR students, parental income should not exceed Rs 5 lakh, while for OBC students, the limit is Rs 6 lakh. Additionally, students must maintain a minimum CGPA of 6.0 to continue receiving the scholarship benefits.

Institute SC/ST Scholarship



Undergraduate students in the SC and ST categories are eligible for free mess services and boarding (to the extent collected), along with Rs 250 per month as pocket money, provided their parental income does not exceed Rs 4.5 lakh per annum. A minimum CGPA of 6.0 must be maintained to continue receiving these benefits.

Institute Free Studentship Scholarship



Free Studentship is offered to 10% of undergraduate students, with parental income limits of Rs 5 lakh per annum for UR students and Rs 6 lakh for OBC students. Economically backward students (income between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 5 lakh per annum) receiving a two-thirds tuition fee remission are also eligible for a one-third tuition fee reimbursement per semester. A minimum CGPA of 6.0 is required to maintain eligibility.

Institute Fellowship For Postgraduate Students



Non-sponsored MTech. students with a valid GATE score are eligible for this fellowship for up to 21 months. PhD students on an institute fellowship are funded for 4 years, with a possible 1-year extension based on departmental recommendation.

However, the fellowship is not provided in semesters when students are not campus residents. Additionally, all institute fellowship recipients must contribute 8 hours per week to academic or administrative tasks beyond their research and coursework.