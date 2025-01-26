This State Government To Give Rs 1,000 Per Month To Top-Performing Students

The Haryana government has launched a new scholarship scheme, under which students who top their respective classes will receive a scholarship of Rs 1,000. The scholarship will be provided under the Education Excellence Encouragement (EEE) initiative.

Students from government schools in classes 9 to 12 who excel academically will be awarded Rs 1,000 per month. The scholarship will be granted to the top-performing student and top-performing female student in each class, provided they score at least 60% marks in their annual exams.

The Director of Secondary Education has instructed all District Education Officers to submit the names of eligible students for the incentive by January 24. The scholarship will be provided under the Education Excellence Encouragement (EEE) scheme, which was initially launched in 2005-06. Under this initiative, scholarships are given to students in classes 9 to 12 who secured the first position in their previous class.

Each school will award one boy and one girl in classes 9 to 12 with the scholarship. District Education Officer Ajit Singh confirmed that the relevant notification has been received, and all schools have been instructed accordingly.

In addition, several other scholarship schemes, such as the Prime Minister's Scholarship Scheme, are available for deserving students. Under this scheme, boys receive Rs 2,500 per month, and girls receive Rs 3,000 per month. Scholarships are provided for 1 to 5 years based on the duration of the approved syllabus by the respective regulatory bodies.