IIT Gandhinagar, Asian Institute Of Technology Introduce Double Degree Master's Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Gandhinagar, in collaboration with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Thailand, has launched the Double Degree Master's Programme (DDMP). This programme allows students to pursue two distinct postgraduate degrees from both institutions simultaneously.

The DDMP covers a diverse range of courses including Data Science and AI, Bio-Nano Materials Science and Engineering, Environmental Engineering and Management, and more. Participants will have the unique opportunity to experience educational environments at both campuses, enhancing their academic journey through comprehensive curricula.

Interested candidates are invited to apply for the upcoming August semester, with applications accepted until July 15 on the official website. Requirements include a Bachelor's Degree (4 years), a minimum cGPA of 2.75 out of 4.0 or equivalent, and proficiency in English (AIT-EET: 6 or IELTS: 6).

Students have the flexibility to commence their studies at either institution, with a structured programme spanning 2 semesters (1 year) at AIT and an additional 2 semesters at IIT Gandhinagar.

Students will have the opportunity to engage in an innovative, interdisciplinary approach across various fields of study.  The programme also offers access to extensive placement opportunities, career fairs, and networking with industry leaders, businesses, NGOs, and governmental bodies across Asia.

For more information on eligibility criteria, application details, and financial considerations, prospective students are advised to visit the official websites of IIT Gandhinagar and AIT.

