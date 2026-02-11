IIT Gandhinagar Invites Applications For Summer Research Internship Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IIT GN) is inviting applications for the Summer Research Internship Program (SRIP) 2026. To apply candidates can visit the official website of IIT GN.

"The flagship program strives to bring the motivated students from prominent institutions across the country right here on our campus. It will allow undergraduate and master students to participate in the cutting edge research projects; they undergo mentorship by IITGN faculty and get exposure to the state of the art laboratories and instrumentation facilities available on campus." said IITGN in a notification.

The application deadline is March 5 and students appearing in Master's and Bachelor's degree with recognised university are also eligible to apply for the internship.

Duration:

Minimum 8 weeks during the IITGN summer break. The application deadline is March 5, 2025.

Requirements:

1. Applicants must work under the supervision of an IITGN faculty member.

2. Candidates are encouraged to review the list of participating faculty and the project descriptions before applying.

3. Applications may be submitted based on individual interests and prior experience. Students are welcome to apply for projects outside their declared degree specialization.

4. Selected interns must deliver a presentation to the institute and submit a final report at the end of the internship period.

Student interns will receive a weekly stipend of Rs 2,000 upon successful completion of the internship; however, the stipend amount may vary for projects funded directly by faculty members. Hostel accommodation will be provided to all summer interns, and students will be responsible for paying the applicable hostel charges.

This is the offline or in-person node internship and no applications will be taken via hardcopy. Students are advised to visit the official website to apply.