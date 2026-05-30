Many people believe herbal cigarettes are a safer alternative to regular cigarettes. Since they are often marketed as "natural," "chemical-free," and "tobacco-free," smokers may assume they carry fewer health risks. Some brands even claim that their products can help people quit smoking or offer therapeutic benefits. However, recent research suggests that these claims can be misleading. Scientists have found that herbal cigarettes may release harmful substances at levels similar to, or even higher than, conventional tobacco cigarettes. This means that choosing a herbal cigarette over a regular one may not protect your health the way many people think.

The "Natural" Label Can Be Misleading

One of the biggest reasons herbal cigarettes have gained popularity is their branding. Many products highlight ingredients such as basil, clove, mint, chamomile, cinnamon, green tea, and other herbs. Because these ingredients come from plants, consumers often assume they are harmless.

However, warn that "natural" does not automatically mean safe. Tobacco itself is a plant, yet it is known to cause serious health issues. When any plant material is burned, it produces smoke that contains harmful particles and chemicals. The danger comes not only from what is being smoked, but also from the process of burning.

What The New Study Found

A recent study conducted by researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Gandhinagar (IITGN) and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials compared popular herbal cigarettes with conventional tobacco cigarettes. The findings were surprising.

Researchers discovered that herbal cigarettes produced emissions that were comparable to, and in some cases worse than, those from tobacco cigarettes. The study examined the physical and chemical properties of smoke released during smoking and found several health concerns linked to herbal products. This challenges the common belief that tobacco-free cigarettes are safer.

Higher Levels Of Fine Particles

One of the most concerning findings involved extremely fine particles released by herbal cigarette smoke. These tiny particles can travel deep into the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

The study found that particles smaller than 500 nanometers were present at nearly 20% higher concentrations in herbal cigarette smoke compared to tobacco smoke. Exposure to such particles has been linked to respiratory and cardiovascular diseases. Since these particles are extremely small, they can remain suspended in the air and be inhaled easily, increasing the risk of long-term health problems.

Prof Sameer Patel, Assistant Professor at IITGN's Department of Civil Engineering and Chemical Engineering, and co-coordinator of Dr Kiran C Patel Centre for Sustainable Development, said, "Our findings challenge the widely held belief that tobacco-free means risk-free. Emissions from herbal cigarettes are comparable to or exceeded those from tobacco cigarettes on nearly every metric we measured. Leaf-wrapped herbal variants turned out to be the most hazardous of all the samples tested."

Increased Oxidative Stress

Researchers also measured something called oxidative potential, which indicates how capable smoke particles are of producing harmful molecules known as reactive oxygen species.

These molecules can damage cells, trigger inflammation, and contribute to diseases affecting the lungs, heart, and blood vessels. The study found that herbal cigarette smoke showed significantly higher oxidative potential than tobacco cigarette smoke. Some leaf-wrapped herbal variants performed particularly poorly. This says that herbal cigarettes may place considerable stress on the body despite their healthier image.

Prof Vishal Verma, research collaborator and an Associate Professor of Environmental Engineering in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at UIUC said, "That finding is important because many consumers associate nicotine-free products with reduced harm."

Toxic Metals Can Still Be Present

Another alarming discovery was the presence of toxic metals. One herbal cigarette containing basil was found to have the highest lead concentration among all the products tested, even though it was marketed as "100% natural" and "chemical-free."

Lead exposure is linked to several health risks, including damage to the nervous system, kidneys, and cardiovascular system. The finding highlights the fact that marketing claims do not always reflect what consumers are actually inhaling.

Lack of Strong Regulation

In many countries, herbal cigarettes do not fall under the same regulations as tobacco products. This can create loopholes that allow manufacturers to make health-related claims without extensive scientific evidence. Researchers have expressed concern that some brands promote herbal cigarettes as products that can reduce anxiety, relieve cough, or support smoking cessation. However, there is limited scientific proof to support these claims. At the same time, evidence about the harmful emissions produced by these products continues to grow.

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