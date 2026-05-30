Have you ever seen your nails and spotted certain unusual changes? Most of us think that nails are a cosmetic feature, but experts say they can offer insights into what is happening inside the body. Changes in nail colour, shape, texture, or strength may sometimes signal nutritional deficiencies, poor circulation, or even underlying chronic health conditions that might affect the lungs, heart, thyroid, or, worse, your immune system.

While occasional changes in nails can sometimes be linked to injuries, ageing or frequent use of cosmetic products, permanent changes in the appearance should never be ignored. In a video posted on Instagram, Dr Vishakha explains certain changes in nails and the probable reason behind them. She says, “Your nails are trying to tell you something. Don't ignore these subtle signs - they can reflect underlying deficiencies or health issues.”

Here are some common nail changes and what they may indicate:

Brittle or Peeled Nails

Nails that frequently split, break, or peel may be due to low levels of protein and biotin, a water-soluble B vitamin that plays a vital role in helping enzymes break down fats, carbohydrates and proteins in food. Another reason is dehydration.

White Spots On Nails

Scattered white spots, also called leukonychia, on the nail can be a result of zinc deficiency. Some experts suggest that these can occur due to iron and calcium deficiencies.

Pale Nail Beds

Have excessively pale-looking nails? This may indicate inadequate iron. Iron deficiency prevents the body from producing healthy red blood cells.

Yellow Nails

A yellow colour to the nails is most commonly associated with fungal infections. Sometimes, yellow nails may also signify an underlying thyroid condition.

Koilonychia, or Spoon-shaped Nails

Spoon-shaped nails signify a lack of sufficient iron in the body or anaemia. These nails can also represent malnutrition and thyroid disorders.

Deep Ridges

Ridges may run vertically or horizontally on your nail. It can be due to low ferritin, a protein that stores iron, or an underlying thyroid disorder. It can often be caused by ageing.

Clubbing

Clubbing is when nails appear wider, spongelike or swollen. If you have such nails, there is a possibility of heart disease or pulmonary disease.

Experts suggest getting a health check-up done if any of these signs are present on your nails.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.