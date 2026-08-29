Delhi University PhD Admission 2026: Applications Open For Four-Year UG Students, Check Details

DU PhD Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for PhD admission 2026-27 from students who have completed four-year undergraduate programmes at the university or its colleges under NEP and UGCF. As per the public notice dated August 27, 2026, eligible students can apply for PhD programmes through the official portal at pgportal.uod.ac.in. The registration process commenced on August 27, 2026, and the last date to submit applications is September 6, 2026.

The application fee is non-refundable and will be charged once per programme. Candidates belonging to UR/OBC-NCL/EWS categories have to pay Rs 250 per programme, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates are required to pay Rs 100 per programme.

Click here: DU PhD Applications Open For Four-Year UG Students Official Notice

DU PhD Application 2026: Registration Schedule

The registration schedule for DU PhD Admission 2026-27 is as follows:

Registration begins: August 27, 2026

August 27, 2026 Last date to register: September 6, 2026

Eligible candidates should submit their applications within the prescribed deadline through the official admission portal.

DU PhD Registration Fee 2026

The application fee is one-time and non-refundable. Candidates have to pay the fee per programme:

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs 250 per programme

Rs 250 per programme SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100 per programme

DU PhD Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the key eligibility requirements below:

Must have completed a four-year undergraduate programme at the University of Delhi or its colleges.

UR/OBC/EWS candidates must have secured at least 7.5 CGPA.

SC/ST/PwBD candidates must have secured at least 7.0 CGPA.

Candidates will have to appear for a test conducted by the Department/University.

The initiative provides an admission route to PhD programmes for eligible students completing four-year undergraduate studies at DU.