Advertisement

Delhi University PhD Admission 2026: Applications Open For Four-Year UG Students, Check Details

DU PhD Admission 2026 applications are open for eligible four-year UG students. Check registration dates, fees, eligibility criteria and application details here.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Delhi University PhD Admission 2026: Applications Open For Four-Year UG Students, Check Details
DU opens PhD applications for eligible four-year undergraduate students for academic session 2026-27.

DU PhD Admission 2026: The University of Delhi (DU) has invited applications for PhD admission 2026-27 from students who have completed four-year undergraduate programmes at the university or its colleges under NEP and UGCF. As per the public notice dated August 27, 2026, eligible students can apply for PhD programmes through the official portal at pgportal.uod.ac.in. The registration process commenced on August 27, 2026, and the last date to submit applications is September 6, 2026.

The application fee is non-refundable and will be charged once per programme. Candidates belonging to UR/OBC-NCL/EWS categories have to pay Rs 250 per programme, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates are required to pay Rs 100 per programme.

Click here: DU PhD Applications Open For Four-Year UG Students Official Notice

DU PhD Application 2026: Registration Schedule

The registration schedule for DU PhD Admission 2026-27 is as follows:

  • Registration begins: August 27, 2026
  • Last date to register: September 6, 2026

Eligible candidates should submit their applications within the prescribed deadline through the official admission portal.

DU PhD Registration Fee 2026

The application fee is one-time and non-refundable. Candidates have to pay the fee per programme:

  • UR/OBC-NCL/EWS: Rs 250 per programme
  • SC/ST/PwBD: Rs 100 per programme

DU PhD Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check the key eligibility requirements below:

  • Must have completed a four-year undergraduate programme at the University of Delhi or its colleges.
  • UR/OBC/EWS candidates must have secured at least 7.5 CGPA.
  • SC/ST/PwBD candidates must have secured at least 7.0 CGPA.
  • Candidates will have to appear for a test conducted by the Department/University.

The initiative provides an admission route to PhD programmes for eligible students completing four-year undergraduate studies at DU.

How may i help you today
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
DU PhD Applications 2026, Delhi University PhD Admission, University Of Delhi
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com