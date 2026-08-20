Delhi University Allows 3 More Colleges To Fill Vacant UG Seats Based On Class 12 Marks

The University of Delhi has expanded its exception to the CUET-based undergraduate admission system, with three more colleges now allowed to fill vacant seats using Class 12 board examination marks.

Shyam Lal College, Rajdhani College, and Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) have opened merit-based admissions for select undergraduate programmes after seats remained vacant despite the regular admission process.

Two other DU colleges, Aditi Mahavidyalaya and Bhagini Nivedita College, had taken a similar route earlier this month.

The move means students who may not have secured admission through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) route can now compete for certain vacant seats based on their Class 12 marks.

DU's regular undergraduate admission process is based on CUET scores, with seats subsequently allotted through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). The latest admissions, however, will be conducted directly by the respective colleges on a merit basis for specified courses.

Shyam Lal College has opened applications for BSc Physical Science with Chemistry, BSc Physical Science with Electronics and BA (Hons) Hindi. Applications opened on August 19 and close on August 21. The merit list will be released on August 23, followed by physical verification on August 24 and 25.

Rajdhani College is accepting applications for BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BSc (Hons) Physics, BSc Physical Science with Chemistry, BSc Applied Physical Science with Industrial Chemistry, and BA Programme with Sanskrit and History. The deadline is 5pm on August 24, with the merit list due on August 25. Verification will be held on August 27 and 28, and fees must be paid by August 29.

Zakir Husain Delhi College (Evening) has opened admissions for BA (Hons) Persian, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, and BA (Hons) Urdu, besides BA Programme combinations involving Arabic, Bengali, Persian, Sanskrit or Urdu with History or Political Science. Applications will remain open until August 23.

The successive permissions point to a continuing challenge for DU colleges in filling seats through the CUET-UG admission cycle. For the programmes where vacancies persist, the university is now permitting colleges to fall back on Class 12 performance, an admission criterion that had been replaced by the entrance-test based system.