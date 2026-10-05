'Paying Taxes Since I Was 20': Rakul Preet Singh Slams 'Malicious' Reports Of IT Searches Over Fund Irregularities

Almost a week after the Income Tax Department conducted searches at several locations 'repotedly' linked to Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law and film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios in Mumbai, the De De Pyaar De actor shared a public statement, claiming the search was not related to her in any capacity.

"Let's therefore set the record straight once for all. The search was not pertaining to me. Let it be known that I am from the Armed Forces background & had no Godfather in the Industry. I have come up through sheer hardwork & as a responsible law abiding citizen have been paying my due taxes since the age of 20 years.

"I am not involved in any kind of illegal Foriegn remittance in personal capacity or on behalf of any Production house. I would also add here that I do not hold any Benami property on behalf of anyone anywhere in the country or abroad. Neither ANYONE has EVER gifted me any property at anytime nor do I accept such expensive gifts as a principle," Rakul wrote.

Slamming media reports for lacking 'veracity', she added, "I urge all those who published these false, malicious and speculative reports to retract them and clarify the facts.

"I understand that everyone running a media business however big has their own commercial pressures. But it cannot come at the cost of facts. And certainly not at the cost of someone's reputation and livelihood."

The Mumbai Income Tax Department launched searches at 12 locations over suspected fund irregularities on September 28. Investigators believe that funds are allegedly being routed abroad under the guise of financing film projects.

Multiple teams from the Mumbai Income Tax Department are currently verifying documents, financial records, and details of the alleged overseas transactions.

Last year, in December, Mumbai Police launched a hunt for Aman Preet Singh, the brother of Rakul Preet Singh, in a drug case.

In an operation carried out by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force and West Zone police here on December 19, 2025, two businessmen were arrested for allegedly peddling drugs and 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA were seized from them. Aman was suspected to have purchased drugs five times from the two peddlers.

After two days of search by the Income Tax department, producer Vashu Bhagnani was reportedly been hospitalised in London.

In terms of work, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. She plays Shurpanakha, sister of Ravana, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in the lead.

Also Read | Producer Vashu Bhagnani Hospitalised In UK Amid IT Searches Over Suspected Fund Irregularities