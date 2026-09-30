Producer Vashu Bhagnani Hospitalised In UK Amid IT Searches Over Suspected Fund Irregularities

Producer Vashu Bhagnani has reportedly been hospitalised in London, according to news agency ANI. The reason for his hospitalisation has not been revealed yet.

This development comes after the Income Tax Department conducted searches at several locations linked to Bollywood actor Rakul Preet Singh, her father-in-law and film producer Vashu Bhagnani, and Panorama Studios in Mumbai on September 28.

The Mumbai Income Tax Department launched searches at 12 locations over suspected fund irregularities. Investigators believe that funds are allegedly being routed abroad under the guise of financing film projects.

Multiple teams from the Mumbai Income Tax Department are currently verifying documents, financial records, and details of the alleged overseas transactions.

Last year, in December, Mumbai Police launched a hunt for Aman Preet Singh, the brother of Rakul Preet Singh, in a drug case.

In an operation carried out by the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) Force and West Zone police here on December 19, 2025, two businessmen were arrested for allegedly peddling drugs and 43 grams of cocaine and 11.5 grams of MDMA were seized from them. Aman was suspected to have purchased drugs five times from the two peddlers.

Bhagnani is a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. He founded Pooja Entertainment in 1995 and made his debut as a producer with the Govinda-starrer Coolie No. 1, which released the same year.

He went on to produce several successful films over the years, including Hero No. 1, Biwi No. 1, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya and Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein.

Under Pooja Entertainment, Bhagnani also backed films such as Sarbjit, Bell Bottom and the 2024 action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff.

Also Read | Searches At 12 Places Linked To Actor Rakul Preet Singh, Bollywood Industry