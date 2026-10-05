Indian Economy Is Growing Fast. Why Aren't Stock Market Returns Keeping Up?

India's economy is growing at a pace that would normally make investors happy. But the stock market is telling a very different story.

The Indian economy grew at nearly 8 per cent in the April-June 2026 quarter. Yet equities have struggled to deliver the kind of returns many investors would expect from an economy growing this fast.

According to experts, the economy and the stock market are not measuring the same thing.

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GDP tells us how fast the economy is producing goods and services today. The stock market, meanwhile, is looking ahead. It is trying to price in what companies will earn in the future.

Markets Look Ahead, Not Back

Stock prices do not rise simply because GDP numbers are strong. Investors buy stocks based on their expectations of future earnings. If strong economic growth has already been factored into stock prices, a better-than-expected GDP number may not be enough to push the market higher.

Ajay Kumar Yadav, CFPCM, Group CEO & CIO, Wise Finserv, told NDTV that the current weakness should not be seen as a sign that India's growth story has broken down. The issue, he said, is that economic growth, corporate earnings and stock-market returns can move on different timelines.

A Growing Economy Does Not Mean Every Company Wins

India's GDP includes a huge range of economic activity. This includes government spending, small businesses, the informal economy and sectors that may have limited representation in the benchmark indices.

The stock market, however, is heavily influenced by a relatively small number of large listed companies. Take IT companies. India's domestic economy can grow strongly, but India's large IT exporters depend heavily on global clients. Client caution and changing economics around artificial intelligence are also affecting the outlook for the sector.

So, an 8 per cent-growing Indian economy does not automatically mean every large listed company will see its profits rise at the same pace.

Then There Is The Valuation Problem

A strong economy can still produce disappointing stock-market returns. Why?

Because investors may have already paid a high price for the growth they expected.

When valuations become stretched, earnings eventually need to catch up. Until they do, stocks can remain flat or even fall despite decent economic numbers.

This is where investors often get confused. They see the economy doing well and wonder why their portfolio is not. But economic growth is only one part of the stock-market equation.

Yadav of Wise Finserv said investors should focus not just on India's growth rate, but also on whether corporate earnings can keep pace with the valuations investors are paying.

Foreign Money Can Change The Picture

India also does not operate in isolation. Global investors constantly compare Indian stocks with opportunities elsewhere.

US interest rates, global bond yields, crude oil prices and currency movements can all influence where foreign money goes.

When global bond yields rise, equities in emerging markets can become less attractive. That can lead to foreign investors pulling money out even when the domestic economy remains strong.

Crude oil is another important factor for India. Higher oil prices can put pressure on inflation, the rupee, corporate margins and eventually interest rates.

The AI Boom Is Pulling Money Elsewhere

There is also a more global reason for India's relative weakness. A large chunk of global investment has recently moved towards technology and artificial intelligence-linked companies.

Markets such as the US and Taiwan have a much greater concentration of companies directly benefiting from the AI boom.

India's benchmark indices do not have the same exposure. As a result, global investors can favour other markets for a period even while India continues to post strong economic growth.

As Yadav, CFPCM, Group CEO & CIO, Wise Finserv, pointed out, a strong economy can create long-term wealth. But the stock market needs the right mix of earnings, valuations and liquidity to translate that economic strength into returns.