Glitches In Over 10,000 Voter Entries In UP, Two Poll Officials Suspended

The Uttar Pradesh election authorities have ordered legal action against two serving and former electoral registration officers and the dismissal of a computer assistant after finding irregularities in 10,470 voter entries in the Pilibhit Assembly constituency, officials said on Thursday.

According to a statement issued by Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa's office in Lucknow, a detailed inquiry found that a computer assistant at the Voter Registration Centre entered 13,779 Form-8 applications for changes in voter details between May 31 and August 29, 2026. Of these, 10,470 were approved, and 3,309 were rejected.

No application forms or supporting records related to these entries were found available in the office, the statement said.

The authorities have directed legal action against the computer assistant and the two Electoral Registration Officers (ERO) who were posted in the constituency during the periods under scrutiny under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Departmental proceedings have also been ordered against both officers.

The role of the assistant electoral registration officers is also being examined, the statement said.

In Pilibhit, District Magistrate Alok Kumar said departmental inquiries have been initiated against Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM) Mayank Goswami and Hemant Chaudhary following a preliminary investigation into the matter.

Addressing reporters on Thursday evening, Kumar said the two officers were responsible for preparing the voter list during the period under scrutiny. They have been attached to the district headquarters.

The computer operator, identified as Anil Kumar, has been dismissed, he said.

A controversy emerged after complaints that some Electors Photo Identity Card (EPIC) numbers displayed details belonging to other voters.

The Congress alleged that 13,150 voters in the Pilibhit Sadar constituency had identical EPIC numbers despite having different names and fathers' names.

The Samajwadi Party also raised similar concerns.

The election authorities have ordered a detailed examination of all Form-6 applications for inclusion of names and Form-7 applications for deletion of names entered by the computer assistant between April 10 and October 21, with a report sought within a day.

Correction of the irregular Form-8 entries in accordance with prescribed norms is also underway, the statement said.

Uttar Pradesh Congress on Wednesday alleged large-scale manipulation of electoral rolls in Pilibhit Sadar Assembly constituency, claiming that names of 13,150 voters were changed even as their EPIC and serial numbers remained the same.

Following this, CEO Rinwa directed that the ERO and the VRC operator of Pilibhit be immediately removed from voter-list-related duties and legal action be initiated against them, as an inquiry into the matter confirmed irregularities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)