Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition Launched, But There's A Catch

Mahindra Bolero is one of the longest-running nameplate of the brand in the country. The company updated the Bolero a few months ago, but the SUV is not out of focus from the brand. The company has introduced a new Bold Edition package for the Bolero, giving its long-running SUV a fresh visual update with a range of cosmetic and feature enhancements. Offered as an accessories package, the Mahindra Bolero Bold Edition is aimed at buyers looking for a more distinctive appearance without any mechanical changes.

The biggest talking point of the Bold Edition is its bronze-inspired styling package. The front fascia receives bronze accents, while the sides get bold body cladding that adds to the SUV's rugged look. Mahindra has also equipped the Bolero with bronze-finished alloy wheels, helping it stand out from the standard model.

Further accentuating the exterior are roof rails, which complement the SUV's utilitarian character. Inside, the cabin receives black leatherette seat upholstery with bronze accents, giving the interior a more premium appearance compared to the regular Bolero.

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Beyond the cosmetic upgrades, the accessories package also adds a rear-view camera, enhancing convenience while parking and manoeuvring in tight spaces.

The Bolero remains one of Mahindra's most recognisable nameplates, particularly in rural and semi-urban markets where it has built a reputation for durability and practicality. With the introduction of the Bold Edition package, Mahindra appears to be targeting buyers who want a more personalised and premium-looking version of the SUV while retaining its familiar strengths.

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Importantly, the Bold Edition is not a new variant but an exclusive accessories package, meaning the underlying powertrain and mechanical specifications remain unchanged.

The move comes as automakers increasingly offer dealer-level customisation packs and accessories to give customers additional choices without launching entirely new variants.