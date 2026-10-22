NDTV World Summit 2026: Africa50's Principal Investment Fund CEO On India's Role In Developing Africa

Africa50's Principal Investment Fund CEO Djalal Khimdjee on Thursday said that India is "very well positioned" for developing Africa's infrastructure. Speaking at NDTV World Summit 2026 during a session titled "Africa and India: Who Will Build the Global South?", Khimdjee said that India has performed "quite phenomenal" in various sectors over the past few decades.

"If we look at the demographic trends globally, Africa will represent, by the end of the century, 40% of the global population. Africa and India together will represent, by the end of the century, half of the global population. Half of the global population will be either African or Indian. So, the potential is there. Half of the youngsters worldwide by 2050 are housed in Africa. 60% of the workforce globally will be based in Africa by the end of the century. You can see that those demographic trends, with the huge needs in Africa, present a huge investment opportunity for India," he said.

Khimdjee, who has more than 25 years of experience spanning infrastructure investment, executive leadership and development finance, said India's investment policy, its focus on infrastructure and technology, and its capacity to mobilise the private sector helped the country to move hundreds of millions of people out of poverty.

"We see today that India is ranked amongst the top nations from an economic standpoint," he said.

He also spoke about India having about 500 GW of electricity capacity, which, he said, has grown at a "very rapid scale" and installed in a sustainable way.

"Now half of the capacity installed originates from non-fossil fuel sources. India took a commitment at COP26 to reach 50% of its power originating from non-fossil fuels by 2030. It is five years ahead of its commitment. This is very impressive and it gives a very nice blueprint and an example for Africa," Khimdjee said.

Speaking about transmission lines, he said that there were different electricity networks in India about 30 years ago.

"Now thanks to the initiative that was called 'One Nation, One Grid', it's only one power network in India and Africa is trying to do exactly the same," he said.

"India provides a very good example in terms of infrastructure," he said, adding that it is the reason why Africa50 signed a partnership with NTPC, India's largest integrated power utility, to develop projects in the continent.