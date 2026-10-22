Ducati Hypermotard V2, V2 SP Launched In India; Check Prices

Ducati has launched the fourth-generation Hypermotard in India in two flavours, the standard V2 at Rs 16.53 lakh and the track-focused V2 SP at Rs 20.78 lakh (both ex-showroom). Bookings are open across Ducati dealerships nationwide. The motorcycle joins the wide variety of models based on the V2 platform, including the Monster, Panigale, and others.

Engine And Chassis

Both variants share a new 890cc Ducati V2 engine producing 120 hp at 10,750 rpm and 94 Nm at 8,250 rpm. At 54.4kg, Ducati claims it's the lightest twin-cylinder engine it has ever built, and the IVT variable intake valve timing system ensures 70 per cent of peak torque is available from 3,000 rpm.

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The new aluminium monocoque frame uses the engine as a structural element, paired with a double-sided aluminium swingarm. The standard V2 is 13 kg lighter than its predecessor, while the SP sheds 14 kg.

Suspension And Brakes

The standard Hypermotard V2 runs on fully adjustable 46mm Kayaba USD forks and a Kayaba rear monoshock with preload and rebound adjustment, riding on cast alloy wheels and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV tyres. Braking comes via Brembo M4.32 callipers.

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The V2 SP steps up with fully adjustable Ohlins NIX30 48mm USD forks and an Ohlins STX46 rear monoshock, forged aluminium wheels, Brembo M50 callipers and Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa tyres. It also gets a carbon-fibre front fender and a lithium battery, while the standard model uses a lead-acid unit.

Electronics And Riding Position

Both bikes carry a six-axis IMU-based electronics package with cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control, Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, all displayed on a 5-inch full-TFT screen.

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The SP adds Ducati Power Launch and a pit limiter as standard, features available as accessories on the regular V2. The electronics interface offers Road, Road Pro and Track modes, while the SP also lists Race, Sport, Road and Wet riding modes.

Weight And Ergonomics

The standard V2 weighs 180kg without fuel, while the SP comes in at 177kg. Both share an 880mm seat height and a supermotard-style riding position with wide handlebars and repositioned footpegs.