Kawasaki Versys 900 Unveiled With Radar-Based Safety Tech

Kawasaki has unveiled the Versys 900, a new adventure tourer that slots between the Versys 650 and Versys 1100 in the brand's line-up. The biggest addition is a radar-based Advanced Rider Assistance Systems (ARAS) package, making it the first Versys to offer such technology.

The Versys 900 is based on the Z900 and uses its 948cc, liquid-cooled inline-four engine. Kawasaki has tuned the motor for about 120 bhp and 97.3 Nm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike weighs 214 kg, roughly 27 kg more than the Z900, reflecting its touring-focused build.

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Kawasaki Versys 900: Features

Front and rear radar sensors power the ARAS suite, which includes Adaptive Cruise Control Lite, Forward Collision Warning and Blind Spot Detection. ACC Lite maintains a set speed and adjusts throttle input to keep a chosen distance from the vehicle ahead, but it does not brake automatically. The rider must apply the brakes if traffic slows suddenly; doing so cancels the system, which can be resumed with the RES switch.

FCW uses the front radar to monitor the distance and closing speed of the vehicle ahead, displaying a warning on the TFT screen if a potential collision is detected. Riders can set the alert timing to Early, Medium, or Late, or switch the system off. BSD alerts the rider to vehicles in adjacent lanes but does not intervene.

The list of ride aids also includes multiple ride modes, traction control, cornering ABS and a bi-directional quickshifter. The brand is also offering a SE variant which comes packed with features like LED fog lamps, heated grips, hand guards, a radiator guard, a lower engine cowl, frame protectors and a centre stand.

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Kawasaki Versys 900: Hardware

The Versys 900 rides on a new steel trellis frame, developed using insights from the Versys 1100's aluminium twin-tube frame. The engine acts as a stressed member, rigidly mounted at five points to reduce frame weight. It rolls on 17-inch wheels with Metzeler Roadtec 01 tyres. With all of this, the Versys 900 weighs 214 kg, which is almost 27 kg compared to the Kawasaki Z900.

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Suspension duties are handled by a 43 mm USD fork with preload and rebound adjustability at the front, and a horizontal back-link setup at the rear. A remote hand-operated preload adjuster makes it easier to set up the suspension for a passenger or luggage. Seat height can be adjusted between 825 mm and 845 mm.

Kawasaki has not confirmed an India launch for the Versys 900, but it is expected to arrive in the first half of 2027. The pricing of the bike will position it between the Versys 650 and Versys 1100 in the brand's Indian line-up.