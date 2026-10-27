Hyundai Bayon Price List Out: 19 Variants From Rs 9.99 Lakh To Rs 18.15 Lakh

Hyundai has laid out the full price list for the Bayon, and it comes in 19 configurations spread across seven trim levels. The prices for the SUV start at Rs 9,99,900 for the base HX2 manual and top out at Rs 18,14,900 for the HX10 iVT automatic in dual-tone finish. All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India.

Hyundai Bayon Price List

Variant Price Bayon 1.5 Petrol MT HX2 Rs 9,99,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol MT HX3 Rs 10,89,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol MT HX3+ Rs 11,79,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol MT HX5 Rs 12,44,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol MT HX5 DT Rs 12,59,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol MT HX6 Rs 13,56,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol MT HX6 DT Rs 13,71,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol IVT HX5 Rs 13,84,800 Bayon 1.5 Petrol IVT HX5 DT Rs 13,99,800 Bayon 1.5 Petrol IVT HX6 Rs 14,96,800 Bayon 1.5 Petrol MT HX8 Rs 15,09,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol IVT HX6 DT Rs 15,11,800 Bayon 1.5 Petrol MT HX8 DT Rs 15,24,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol IVT HX8 Rs 16,53,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol MT HX10 Rs 16,64,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol IVT HX8 DT Rs 16,68,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol MT HX10 DT Rs 16,79,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol IVT HX10 Rs 17,99,900 Bayon 1.5 Petrol IVT HX10 DT Rs 18,14,900

Hyundai Bayon: Powertrain

Every Bayon runs the same 1.5-litre, four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 115 hp and 144 Nm. Buyers choose between a six-speed manual or an iVT automatic, with the manual offered across all seven trims and the iVT available from the HX5 onwards. Dual-tone variants, marked with a DT suffix, add Rs 15,000 over their standard counterparts. That brings the total to 11 manual and eight automatic configurations.

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Hyundai Bayon: Trims

The entry HX2 keeps things simple with LED projector headlamps, manual AC, rear AC vents, six airbags, electronic stability control, and rear parking sensors. Step up to the HX3, and you get a 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear-view camera, keyless entry, and push-button start. The HX3+ adds an electric sunroof, roof rails, and larger styled wheels.

The HX5 is where automatic buyers enter the picture, bringing automatic climate control, connected-car tech, OTA updates, cruise control and wireless phone charging. The iVT version also gets drive modes and paddle shifters.

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The HX6 adds a panoramic sunroof, alloy wheels, dual LED projector headlamps, ambient lighting and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The HX8 brings ventilated front seats, an eight-way power driver's seat, a dashcam, leatherette upholstery, and extra parking sensors. At the top, the HX10 packs the full tech suite: dual 12.3-inch displays, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, a Bose audio system, and a generative AI-powered voice assistant.

VFM Variant

The HX5 looks like the sweet spot for those wanting an automatic without stretching too far, while the HX6 adds the panoramic sunroof and alloys that many buyers will want. The HX8 caters to comfort-focused buyers, and the HX10 is for those who want everything. At Rs 18.14 lakh, though, the top-spec Bayon carries a hefty premium over the entry-level version.

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Hyundai Bayon Positioning

With seven trims, two gearbox choices and dual-tone options, Hyundai has given buyers plenty of choice. The real test will be whether the Bayon offers enough differentiation between the Venue and Creta. Both the Venue and Creta offer more engine choices, including diesel with manual and automatic gearboxes.