Hyundai Bayon Variant-Wise Features, Dimensions Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Hyundai Bayon launch is set for October 26. Just days before the official event, a fresh leak has revealed the SUV's full variant list and feature breakdown. The information, shared by Car Duniya, isn't official but gives buyers a clearer picture of what to expect across the seven trims. It is to be noted that the brand had already revealed some features and specifications of the SUV.

Hyundai Bayon: Dimensions, Powertrain

The Hyundai Bayon measures 4,245 mm in length, 1,810 mm in width and 1,605 mm in height (with roof rails), riding on a 2,600 mm wheelbase. It gets a 43-litre fuel tank and a 505-litre boot, with a turning radius of 5.16 metres and 205 mm of ground clearance.

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Power comes from a 1.5-litre four-cylinder MPI petrol engine producing 115 PS and 143.8 Nm, paired with either a 6-speed manual or an iVT automatic. The HX2, HX3 and HX3+ trims are manual-only, while the HX5, HX6, HX8 and HX10 offer both gearbox options.

Hyundai Bayon: HX2 And HX3

The entry-level HX2 gets 16-inch steel wheels with full covers, LED projector headlamps, H-style LED DRLs and tail lamps, and a shark-fin antenna. Inside, there's no infotainment system, just a 4.2-inch TFT cluster, manual AC, rear AC vents, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a D-cut steering wheel with tilt and telescopic adjustment.

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The HX3 adds a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a six-speaker setup (four speakers and two tweeters), along with a rear camera, Driver Rear View Monitor, smart key and push-button start.

Mid Trims: HX3+ To HX8

The HX3+ introduces an electric sunroof, bridge-type roof rails and 17-inch styled wheels, with both HX3 and HX3+ limited to the manual gearbox. The HX5 is the base iVT variant, bringing OTA updates, a Bluelink connectivity suite with over 70 features, a wireless charger and cruise control, along with auto headlamps, rear defogger, fully automatic temperature control and electrically folding ORVMs.

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The HX5 iVT also gets exclusive features like Dash Boost Mode, paddle shifters and Eco, Sport and Normal drive modes. Moving up, the HX6 gains a panoramic sunroof, sliding front armrest, rear wiper and washer, luggage lamp, dual LED projector headlamps, puddle lamps, 17-inch diamond-cut alloys, ambient lighting and a leatherette steering wheel and gear knob.

The HX8 adds front and side parking sensors, rear disc brakes, a dashcam and an 8-way power driver's seat, along with leatherette seats, front ventilated seats, rear height-adjustable headrests, a rear armrest, 60:40 split seats and 2-step recline rear seats. The HX8 iVT gets an electronic parking brake.

Top-Spec HX10

All the advanced tech and premium equipment are reserved for the HX10. Key highlights include a generative AI assistant powered by Perplexity and SoundHound AI, a dual curved-screen setup with 12.3-inch infotainment and instrument cluster, an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, electronic parking brake (on both MT and iVT), and an electrochromic mirror.

The HX10 also gets Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro ADAS with 23 features, powered by three radars and 12 sensors, while the iVT variant adds smart cruise control and an NVIDIA-accelerated Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC).

Expected Pricing

Hyundai will announce official prices on launch day. Expectations are that the SUV will come at a starting price of Rs 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom), placing it right below the Creta.