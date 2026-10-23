Hyundai Bayon Automatic Gets Dash Boost Mode, Paddle Shifters

Hyundai has revealed more about how the Bayon will drive, confirming Dash Boost Mode and Sporty Drive Tech for the IVT automatic version, along with paddle shifters and three selectable drive modes. The SUV is set to launch in India on October 26, with bookings already open at Rs 11,000.

What Dash Boost Mode Does

Dash Boost Mode is designed to deliver a quicker acceleration response when the driver needs an immediate burst of power, particularly during overtaking. Hyundai describes it as providing an “instant power boost,” though the company hasn't explained the mechanics behind how the system works. Sporty Drive Tech in the IVT, aims to deliver a sportier and more connected acceleration experience.

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Paddle Shifters And Drive Modes

The Bayon's IVT driving package includes paddle shifters, letting drivers control transmission response from the steering wheel without taking their hands off. Three drive modes are confirmed: Eco prioritises fuel efficiency, Normal balances performance and efficiency for everyday driving, and Sport offers a more responsive driving character. A steering-mounted Drive Mode button allows users to switch between these settings.

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Engine And Transmission

Power comes from Hyundai's four-cylinder, 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine, producing 115 hp and 143.8 Nm of torque. Buyers will have a choice of a six-speed manual gearbox or an IVT automatic. Hyundai says it has sold more than six lakh vehicles equipped with this engine in India since 2020, and it's the same unit offered with the Creta currently.

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Interior And Safety

Interior features revealed so far include twin curved 12.3-inch screens, a panoramic sunroof, a powered driver's seat and Bose audio. Built on the Global K Enhanced Platform, the Bayon is described by Hyundai as engineered for five-star Indian safety standards.

Hyundai has also announced more than 35 standard safety features across variants, including six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist Control and tyre pressure monitoring. The wider lineup will offer Hyundai SmartSense Level 2 Pro ADAS with 23 functions.