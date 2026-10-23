Top 5 Highest-Selling SUV In H2 FY2027: Tata Punch Leads With Scorpio, Fronx Following Closely

The Indian SUV market continues to grow at a rapid pace, and the latest wholesale sales data for the first half of FY2027 (April-September 2026) highlights a few clear winners. While established players such as the Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio maintained strong volumes, it was Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki that dominated the charts. Based on the sales figures shown in the data provided, the Tata Punch emerged as the country's highest-selling SUV in H1 FY2027, while the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, once a regular among the segment leaders, failed to secure a place in the top five.

Tata Punch Takes The Crown

The Tata Punch topped the SUV sales chart with 1,23,287 units, registering a massive 67.84 per cent year-on-year growth compared to the 73,455 units sold during H1 FY2026. The strong demand reflects the continued popularity of micro SUVs among Indian buyers.

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Tata Nexon Holds Second Spot

The Tata Nexon followed closely behind with sales of 1,11,919 units. The compact SUV recorded a healthy 24.97 per cent growth over the corresponding period last year, further strengthening Tata's dominance in the SUV segment.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx Climbs To Third

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx secured the third position with 1,10,135 units, posting an impressive 43.40 per cent increase year-on-year. The crossover continues to attract buyers looking for SUV styling combined with hatchback-like practicality.

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Mahindra Scorpio Remains A Strong Performer

Mahindra's Scorpio range, including the Scorpio-N and Scorpio Classic, recorded sales of 93,488 units, up 10.46 per cent from H1 FY2026. The SUV remained the best-selling offering in Mahindra's portfolio during the period.

Hyundai Creta Completes The Top Five

The Hyundai Creta rounded off the list with 89,727 units. Unlike the other models in the top five, the Creta registered a decline of 9.68 per cent compared to the 99,345 units sold in H1 FY2026.

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Maruti Suzuki Brezza Slips To Sixth Spot

The biggest surprise, however, is the absence of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza from the top-five rankings. Despite remaining one of India's most established compact SUVs, the Brezza was overtaken by newer and faster-growing rivals during the first six months of FY2027. Once a regular fixture among India's best-selling SUVs, the Brezza slipped to sixth place in H1 FY2027 as rivals from Tata Motors, Mahindra, and even Maruti Suzuki's own Fronx posted stronger numbers. The primary reason for this is the arrival of the updated model in June this year. Thus, production and wholesale figures saw a small drop in this period.