Maruti Suzuki Brezza Sales Cross 15 Lakh Mark, New Facelifted Model Bags Over 1 Lakh Bookings

Maruti Suzuki, the largest carmaker in the country, has announced another sales milestone. The automaker has achieved a cumulative sales of over 1.5 million units of its compact SUV - Brezza. Needless to say, the Brezza has been a crowd favourite, ever since it made its entry in the Indian market. The journey started with a diesel engine, and then, it moved on to the K15 powertrain. The car is currently on sale in its second-generation avatar, and it has recently received a mid-cycle refresh. In fact, the updated Maruti Suzuki Brezza has managed to garner over 1 lakh bookings within a short span of time. The Brezza is also the first-ever fully indigeniously developed SUV by the Maruti Suzuki engineers.

Over the past decade, the Brezza has played a pivotal role in shaping India's compact SUV landscape, continuously raising customer expectations and redefining what buyers seek from the segment. A testament to its strong brand equity is represented by the high pre-determined purchase decision for prospective customers, with 56% of buyers considering the Brezza even before beginning their purchase journey. Its widespread popularity spans affluent and socially expressive individuals, career-focused professionals, and dynamic young achievers who view their SUV as a reflection of their lifestyle and personality.

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The strong demand highlights appreciation for its refreshed design, advanced technologies and expanded range of powertrain options, helping attract an even broader set of buyers.

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Crossing the 1.5 million sales mark represents another defining chapter in the Brezza's success story and reflects the confidence buyers have placed in the brand over the years. Building on the strong momentum generated since its launch in July 2026, the New Brezza is well-positioned to further consolidate its market dominance and contribute significantly to Maruti Suzuki's growing SUV portfolio, while continuing to set the benchmark in the category it pioneered.

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Talking of the specifications, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by two engine choices - 1.0L BoosterJet turbo-petrol and a 1.5L, 4-cylinder, naturally-aspirated powerplant. The latter can be had with both petrol and CNG fuel choices. This time around, the Nexon-rivalling compact SUV comes equipped with an underbody CNG tank, elevating more boot space. There are two transmission options on offer - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced from Rs 7.50 lakh onwards, and it tops out at Rs 13.70 lakh, ex-showroom. The sub-4m SUV goes against the likes of the Skoda Kylaq, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.