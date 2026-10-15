BSA Gold Star 650 Updated With Two New Colours; Check Prices

BSA Motorcycles has expanded the Gold Star 650 range in India with two new colour schemes. The new colours are called Birmingham Blue and Brooklands Black Legacy Edition. The new editions are priced at Rs 3.56 lakh and Rs 3.65 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom), taking the range from Rs 3.42 lakh to Rs 3.65 lakh.

The Birmingham Blue pays tribute to BSA's roots in Birmingham, UK, with a deep blue finish, a patinated silver side-panel badge and a bespoke engine finish. The Brooklands Black Legacy Edition sits at the top of the range and carries a premium of Rs 9,000 over the Birmingham Blue.

BSA Gold Star 650 Prices

Edition Ex-showroom price (Delhi) Insignia Red Rs 3.42 lakh Midnight Black Rs 3.45 lakh Birmingham Blue Rs 3.56 lakh Sheen Silver Rs 3.60 lakh Brooklands Black Legacy Edition Rs 3.65 lakh

BSA Gold Star 650: Mechanics

The motorcycle remains mechanically unchanged. It continues to use a 652 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine producing 45 hp and 55 Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox. BSA also offers accessories such as a windshield, rear rack, and knee pads for the Gold Star.

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Stopping power comes from a 320mm front disc paired with a Brembo twin-piston floating caliper and a 255mm rear disc mated to a single-piston Brembo floating setup, with dual-channel ABS offered as standard. The motorcycle rides on wire-spoke wheels, featuring an 18-inch wheel at the front and a 17-inch unit at the rear.

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Tipping the scales at 201kg, the BSA Gold Star 650 features a 1,425 mm wheelbase, a accessible 782 mm seat height, and a 12-litre fuel tank capacity. Feature highlights include a classic twin-pod analog instrument console with an integrated digital display. Additionally, optional official accessories include a windshield, rear rack, grab rails, backrest configurations, knee pads, and an exhaust heat shield.

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Rivals In India

In the 650cc retro-roadster segment, the Gold Star's main rival remains the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, priced between Rs 3.38 lakh and Rs 3.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The key difference lies in engine architecture: the Interceptor uses a parallel-twin for smoother highway cruising, while the Gold Star sticks to a big-bore single-cylinder layout with modern liquid cooling.