Updated Kawasaki Z900 Launched In India At Rs 9.99 Lakh

Kawasaki has launched the 2027 Z900 in India at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom), retaining the price of the outgoing model despite the revised GST structure. The update is largely cosmetic, with two new colour schemes replacing the 2026 options. This update comes right after the launch of the Z300, which is the entry-gate into the family of naked sport motorcycles. Deliveries of the 2027 Z900 are expected to begin October 29, 2026.

Kawasaki Z900 Updates

The 2027 Z900 is offered in Ebony with Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Spark Black, and Pearl Blizzard White with Plasma Lime Green. The white-and-green combination brings Kawasaki's signature lime frame treatment to the India-spec bike.

READ | FASTag Annual Local Pass Gets Government Approval: Check Eligibility, Price, And More

These replace the 2026 model's Candy Lime Green with Metallic Carbon Gray and Metallic Matte Graphene Steel Gray with Metallic Flat Spark Black. No separate pricing has been announced for either new shade. Meanwhile, the design continues to be the same with the twin headlamp setup and muscular tank. The sport look is enhanced by a tail-section with sharp links and the exposed frame. All of it in sync with the manufacturer's Sugomi style.

Kawasaki Z900: Engine, Electronics

Mechanically, the Z900 remains unchanged. It continues with the 948 cc liquid-cooled inline-four engine, producing 124 hp at 9,500 rpm and 98.6 Nm at 7,700 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox.

READ | New KTM 200 Duke Launched With Bi-directional Quickshifter, Ride Modes; Check Prices

The electronics package carries over from the 2025 refresh. That includes a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation, cornering-sensitive ABS and traction control, cruise control and a bi-directional quickshifter. The bike also gets different Ride modes which pair traction control with power delivery. Specifically, Sport runs KTRC 1 with Full Power, Road uses KTRC 2 with Full Power, and Rain combines KTRC 3 with Low Power. These allow riders to adjust each setting independtly.

READ | Kawasaki KLE650 Breaks Cover With 649 cc Parallel-Twin Engine

The Z900 retains its USD fork and backlink monoshock, both adjustable for rebound and spring preload. Front and rear braking hardware also remains the same. Braking is provided by 300 mm dual semi-floating discs at the front. The rear end gets a 250 mm single disc with a single-piston calliper. The star-pattern five-spoke wheels are wrapped in new Dunlop Sportmax Q5A tyres.