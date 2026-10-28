New KTM 200 Duke Launched With Bi-directional Quickshifter, Ride Modes; Check Prices

KTM has launched the updated 200 Duke in India at Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike gets a price increase of Rs 1,552, with some major changes compared to the outgoing model. Specifically, the list includes ride-by-wire, a bi-directional quickshifter, traction control, and two ride modes as standard.

New KTM 200 Duke: Changes

The big change is under the rider's right wrist. Ride-by-wire brings electronic throttle control to the 200 Duke, enabling Street and Rain ride modes that alter power delivery according to conditions. Traction control has been added as well.

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The bike also gets a bi-directional quickshifter, a feature enthusiasts will notice first. It allows clutchless upshifts and downshifts through the six-speed gearbox, bringing a function previously seen on the 250 Duke and 390 Duke to KTM's entry-level streetfighter.

The updated TFT display lets riders manage traction control, ride modes and the quickshifter. KTM has also included Crawl Assist, aimed at reducing fatigue in stop-and-go city traffic.

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New KTM 200 Duke: Hardware

Mechanically, the 200 Duke continues with its 199.5 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine, producing 25 hp and 19.3 Nm. KTM claims a class-leading power-to-weight ratio in the 200 cc street-naked segment.

The motorcycle retains 43 mm WP USD front forks, a 320 mm front brake rotor and a wider 150-section rear tyre. These elements give the 200 Duke its planted, aggressive stance without altering the core character of the bike.

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KTM 200 Duke: New Colours

KTM has added two colour options. Liquid Carbon gives the 200 Duke an all-black finish for the first time, while Slate Grey offers a contrasting, more understated look.