Mahindra XEV 9e Gets Stuck On Beach, Rescued By Bolero: Watch

A Mahindra XEV 9e ended up stranded in wet sand at Kerala's Muzhappilangad Drive-in Beach after the tide rose around it. Footage of the incident shows the electric SUV sinking deeper as its driver attempts to drive out, before a modified Mahindra Bolero eventually tows it to safety.

What Happened

The XEV 9e is seen parked on soft, wet sand with waves reaching the vehicle. Its rear wheels spin as the driver applies throttle, but because the SUV is rear-wheel drive and the sand offers little grip, the tyres simply dig in further.

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As the high tide arrives, water surrounds the car and appears to reach its platform. The video suggests water may have entered the cabin, which could create long-term problems given the corrosive nature of saline water.

The rescue comes from an unlikely hero: a modified Mahindra Bolero. Using a thick tow rope, the older Mahindra pulls the XEV 9e free from the waterlogged sand.

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Why The EV Got Stuck

Muzhappilangad is India's only drive-in beach and Asia's longest, with vehicles permitted on a firm stretch of sand. Kerala Tourism advises visiting during low tide, when more sand is exposed and firmer underfoot.

The XEV 9e's problem was not simply that it is an EV. It is a heavy, road-focused SUV, and parking close to the waterline left it vulnerable once the tide came in. Once the sand softened and the wheels lost traction, accelerating only made recovery harder.

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Beach driving also demands different tyre pressures. Deflating tyres to roughly 10-15 PSI increases the contact patch and improves traction on sand; the XEV's road-biased tyres, designed for grip on tarmac, are not ideal for loose or wet surfaces.

Mahindra XEV 9e

The Mahindra XEV 9e is a five-seat electric SUV built on the company's dedicated INGLO EV platform. It is offered with two battery packs: a 59 kWh unit and a larger 79 kWh option, with claimed MIDC ranges of about 542 km and up to 650 km, respectively.

The XEV 9e is sold in three trims: Pack One, Pack Two and Pack Three, with prices starting from approximately Rs 21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Across the range, it gets a triple-screen dashboard, ADAS, connected-car features, and vehicle-to-load (V2L) capability, positioning it as a premium electric SUV in the mid-size segment.