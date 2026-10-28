VinFast VF5 Facelift Design Patent Previews Upcoming Electric Car In India

VinFast has filed a design patent in India for the facelifted VF5, offering the clearest indication yet that its compact electric model could be readied for the Indian market. The patent images reveal a sharper, more SUV-like design than the current VF5, along with several cabin-oriented changes seen in test vehicles abroad.

VinFast VF5 Facelift: Design

The most noticeable exterior revision is at the front. The headlamps are slimmer and sit lower than before, placed on either side of the redesigned bumper. The thick black elements beneath them have been reduced and now merge more cleanly with the dark lower bumper section, giving the fascia a less busy appearance.

READ | Kawasaki KLE650 Breaks Cover With 649 cc Parallel-Twin Engine

The bonnet appears taller and more angular in the patent drawings. At the rear, VinFast has moved to chunkier connected LED tail-lamps, with the reverse lamps and indicators integrated into the light units rather than sitting on the bumper as on the outgoing car. The result is a tidier tail section.

The side profile remains broadly familiar, though fresh wheels are likely. Earlier, spy images from Vietnam suggested 16-inch units. The facelift also appears to sit higher than before, reinforcing its shift from premium electric hatchback towards compact SUV territory, a useful direction for India, where the body style carries strong buyer preference.

READ | Land Rover Defender Gets Up To Rs 34 Lakh Cheaper As Local Assembly Begins

VinFast VF5 Facelift: Cabin

Interior changes, based on VF5 test cars spotted abroad, look more extensive than the exterior revisions. The dashboard is expected to be more upright, with a larger free-standing infotainment touchscreen and a new two-spoke steering wheel featuring flat top and bottom sections.

There is no dedicated driver display. Instead, part of the central touchscreen is expected to double as the instrument cluster. The centre console gains deeper creases, a rotary drive selector and two cup holders, while the tested car showed a black cabin with leatherette upholstery in place of fabric.

READ | Actor Fardeen Khan Buys His First-Ever Royal Enfield, The Guerrilla 450 Apex: Watch

How much of this reaches India remains unconfirmed. Patent filings and spy shots indicate intent, but VinFast has not officially announced the VF5's Indian launch or final specification.

VinFast VF5 Facelift: Positioning

The VF5 will sit below the VF6 in VinFast's Indian line-up. The VF6 currently uses a 59.6 kWh battery pack, while the VF5 is offered internationally with different battery and motor configurations, making it premature to state India-specific figures. If VinFast positions it against the Tata Nexon EV, which is available with 30 kWh and 45 kWh battery options, similar battery capacities for the India-spec VF5 would be a logical expectation. The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is also expected to be a key rival.