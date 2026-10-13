2026 TVS Radeon Launched In India At Rs 67,100 Ahead Of Festive Season

TVS has refreshed its Radeon commuter motorcycle for 2026 with all-LED lighting, revised graphics, and new colour choices. The updated model is priced from Rs 67,100 to Rs 73,100 (ex-showroom), and arrives just ahead of the festive season. This is a time when automakers expect an increase in sales, which can be supplemented by fresh products in the lineup.
The 2026 Radeon continues with three variants: Base, Digi-Drum and Digi-Disc. The base version now costs Rs 1,250 more than before, while the top Digi-Disc variant is Rs 7,500 less expensive. Talking of pricing of different variants. The Base variant is priced at Rs 67,100, the Digi-Drum at Rs 70,100 and the top-spec Digi-Disc at Rs 73,100, all ex-showroom. TVS has not confirmed whether the earlier Radeon variants will remain on sale alongside the updated range.
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2026 TVS Radeon: Updates
The main visual change is the switch to LED lighting across the range. The motorcycle gets a new headlamp with a signature daytime running light, an LED tail-lamp and LED turn indicators at both ends. These features are standard on the Base, Digi-Drum and Digi-Disc variants. The Digi-Disc remains the only version with a front disc brake, while the other two variants use drum brakes.
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The overall silhouette remains familiar, but the updated graphics and colour schemes give the bike a fresher look. The Base variant is available in Black & Blue and Black & Red. The Digi-Drum adds Black & Orange and Red & Black DT, while the Digi-Disc is offered in Black & Orange and Red & Black DT.
TVS has not announced any change to the motorcycle's features beyond the lighting and colour updates.
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2026 TVS Radeon: Engine Unchanged
Mechanically, the Radeon stays as before. It uses a 109.7cc air- and oil-cooled engine producing 8 hp and 8.7 Nm, paired with a four-speed gearbox. TVS lists the motorcycle's fuel-tank capacity at 10 litres and a claimed fuel efficiency of 69.3 kmpl.
The Radeon continues to offer USB charging and a colour digital instrument cluster on higher variants, positioning it as a feature-focused option in the 110cc commuter segment. Its updated pricing places it below rivals such as the Honda Livo and Bajaj Platina 110.
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