Maruti Suzuki Baleno Tops Cars Sales In September 2026; Tata Nexon, Punch Follow

Maruti Suzuki's Baleno emerged as India's best-selling passenger vehicle in September 2026, recording dispatches of 25,392 units and registering a 93 per cent year-on-year growth. The premium hatchback climbed to the top spot in a month that saw strong performances from both hatchbacks and SUVs across the market. According to the latest sales data, Tata Motors secured two positions in the top three with the Nexon and Punch, while Maruti Suzuki dominated the rankings with six models among the country's 10 best-selling cars.

Baleno Becomes India's Best-Selling Car In September 2026

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno recorded dispatches of 25,392 units in September 2026, compared to 13,173 units during the same month last year. The jump translated into a 93 per cent year-on-year increase, the highest growth among the top 10 models.

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Tata Motors' Nexon retained strong volumes with 20,456 units, despite witnessing a 9 per cent decline from 22,573 units in September 2025. The Tata Punch followed closely with 20,333 units, posting a 28 per cent year-on-year rise.

Maruti Suzuki Dominates The Chart

Maruti Suzuki accounted for six of the 10 models on the list, including the Baleno, Fronx, Wagon R, Dzire, Swift, and Ertiga. Combined, these vehicles continued to underpin the brand's strong presence in the passenger vehicle market.

The Fronx delivered one of the strongest performances in the rankings, posting 19,282 units and a 40 per cent year-on-year increase. The Ertiga also registered similar growth, reaching 16,911 units during the month.

Tata's SUV Duo Continues Strong Run

Despite a marginal decline, the Nexon remained the highest-selling Tata model in September 2026. Together, the Nexon and Punch recorded combined dispatches of 40,789 units, highlighting sustained demand for compact SUVs in the Indian market.

The Punch, meanwhile, continued its steady growth trajectory, adding more than 4,400 units over its September 2025 tally.

Hatchbacks Hold Their Ground

While SUVs continue to command significant market share, hatchbacks maintained a strong presence in the rankings. The Baleno, Wagon R, and Swift collectively contributed more than 61,000 units during September 2026, demonstrating continued demand for practical and fuel-efficient passenger cars.

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The Hyundai Creta was the only Hyundai model in the top 10 list, finishing seventh with 17,657 units, while the Mahindra Scorpio secured ninth place with 17,313 units.

Overall Top 10 Dispatches Rise 17.2%

The combined dispatches of the top 10 best-selling models stood at 1,91,332 units in September 2026, compared to 1,63,725 units in September 2025. This represents a year-on-year increase of 17.2 per cent, reflecting healthy demand across multiple vehicle segments.