2026 Toyota Glanza Facelift To Launch Tomorrow: What To Expect

Toyota will launch the 2026 Glanza facelift in India tomorrow, October 14, nearly a month after the updated Maruti Suzuki Baleno. Based on the teaser, the car will come with updates in terms of design. The teaser confirms a revised front end, while a new engine and additional features are expected to follow. The current Glanza is priced from Rs 6.73 lakh to Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and the facelift could cost slightly more.

Toyota Glanza Facelift: Design

The Glanza shares its platform with the Baleno, so the updates are likely to be similar in scope. Toyota's teaser shows the Toyota badge moved from the grille to the front edge of the bonnet, alongside a new grille, silver trim around the grille and revised bumper detailing. Rectangular fog lamps replace the outgoing circular units, while the lower air intake gets a hexagonal pattern.

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Toyota Glanza Facelift: Features, Safety

The cabin layout is expected to carry over, with the layered dashboard, physical controls and top-mounted touch screen retained. Toyota may add ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless charging pad and an upgraded audio system on higher variants, mirroring the updated Baleno. The 9-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control and connected-car features are expected to continue.

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The biggest equipment addition could be Level 2 ADAS, which would be new to the Glanza. Expected functions include adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam assist. A tyre-pressure monitoring system is also possible. The existing 360-degree camera, head-up display, hill-hold assist, electronic stability control and six airbags are expected to remain.

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Toyota Glanza Facelift: Engine

The outgoing 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine is expected to make way for Maruti Suzuki's 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E unit. In the updated Baleno, it produces 83 hp and 112 Nm, 7 hp and 1 Nm less than the outgoing K-series engine, but is claimed to be more fuel-efficient. Gearbox options are expected to remain unchanged with a five-speed manual and a five-speed AMT. CNG variants are also likely to continue, though Toyota has not yet confirmed the final powertrain or variant line-up.

Once launched, the facelifted Glanza will continue to compete with the Baleno, Tata Altroz and Hyundai i20 in the Indian market.