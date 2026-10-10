Toyota Glanza Facelift Teaser Hints At Design Changes: Expectations

Toyota has released the first teaser of the facelifted Glanza ahead of its scheduled India launch on October 14, 2026. The short clip focuses on the hatchback's front end, previewing a redesigned grille and a Toyota badge repositioned to the leading edge of the bonnet.

The Glanza shares its underpinnings with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which received an update last month. As with the current models, the two hatchbacks are expected to differ mainly in their styling, with Toyota giving its version a distinct grille and bumper treatment. The teaser also appears to show silver accents beside the grille and revised front-bumper detailing. New wheels are possible, though Toyota has not confirmed them.

Also Read: Skoda Kushaq Gets Price Hike Of Up To Rs 20,000

Expectations

The cabin's overall layout is expected to carry over, but the facelift may add equipment introduced with the updated Baleno. These could include ventilated front seats, a cooled wireless charging pad and a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. A Clarion audio system is also expected.

The most notable potential addition is Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), which would be new to the Glanza. Expected functions include automatic emergency braking, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control and automatic high-beam assist. Toyota has not confirmed the final feature list or which variants will receive these systems.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition Launched In India At Rs 36.51 Lakh

Engine and Transmission

The current Glanza uses a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. The facelift is expected to adopt the Baleno's 1.2-litre, three-cylinder Z12E petrol unit, which produces about 83hp and 112Nm in the Maruti hatchback. A manual gearbox and an AMT are expected to be offered, although Toyota has yet to confirm the Glanza's final specifications.

The updated Baleno has also introduced an AMT option with its CNG variant. The Glanza could follow with a similar configuration, but that, too, remains unconfirmed ahead of launch.

Also Read: Tata Sierra Owner Walks Away Unhurt After Container Falls On SUV: Video

The refreshed Toyota Glanza will continue to compete in the premium hatchback segment, where it shares the showroom floor with the Baleno and rivals such as the Hyundai i20 and Tata Altroz. Pricing, variant details and the complete equipment list are expected to be announced on October 14. Until then, the teaser offers a first indication of the design changes, rather than a complete picture of the facelift.