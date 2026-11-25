No doubt, the Toyota Innova Hycross has reinforced the legacy of the nameplate, even with a monocoque chassis, FWD layout, and a hybrid powertrain. Enough examples of the car can be seen on Indian roads. Hence, it is the time for a facelift, and it is happening today. Yes, the Japanese marque is preparing to launch the Toyota Innova Hycross facelift in the country today. We anticipate a slight refresh to the styling, feature list, and powertrain. However, the headline could be the E85 compatibility for the MPV, making it the first-ever car from Toyota's stable to boast a flex-fuel engine. So, read on to know what to expect from the updated Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Design Updates

On the styling front, the teaser reveals new headlamp units, featuring slim LED DRLs. Expect these to add some distinction to a butch-looking face. In all likelihood, the front grille could also witness some revisions, in addition to a new bumper with a tighter chin. Talking of the changes on the rear fascia, Toyota could also update the glow pattern on the tail lamps and the scuff plates on the bumper. It will retain its beefy dimensions, as the body shell will remain unchanged. However, some changes to the sheet metal could be made.

Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Cabin & Interior

The Innova Hycross boasts a plush cabin and space for seven occupants. These traits will be carried over to the facelifted model too, but in a more handsome fashion. Expect the cabin to be finished in slightly refreshed tones of leather, along with the addition of new screens in the cabin. The infotainment unit could be replaced with a new one, measuring 12.3 inches, and the instrument cluster is expected to go all-digital this time. Existing feature list will be carried over too, including - a panoramic sunroof, JBL surround sound system, Ottoman seats, Level-2 ADAS, and 360-degree parking camera.

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Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift: Engine & Specs

The big change of all could be made to the powertrain. The updated Hycross is expected to boast E85 flex-fuel compatibility. If the pure-petrol motor will also be offered with the E85 stamp or not - it remains a question. The hybrid powertrain has higher chances to feature this change.

In its current state of tune, the hybrid setup uses a 2.0L 4-cylinder petrol engine in tandem with an electric motor and a battery pack. Together, the setup produces a peak power output of 173 Hp and 204 Nm of max torque. With E85 compatibility, we expect the power and torque figures to be slightly increased, while the mileage to drop down by a thin margin.