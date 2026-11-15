Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch

Toyota has released the first teaser of the updated Innova Hycross, confirming that the facelifted MPV will be launched in India on November 25. The brief glimpse points to revised lighting, while the bigger update is expected under the bonnet: a flex-fuel strong-hybrid powertrain.

Toyota Innova Facelift: Design

The teaser does not reveal the full front end, but it does confirm new headlamps with LED daytime-running-light signatures. These appear similar to the lighting treatment on the Toyota Taisor, giving the MPV a fresher face without altering its familiar proportions.

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Further changes are expected around the front and rear. A redesigned grille, revised bumpers, updated fog-lamp housings, new alloy-wheel designs and refreshed LED tail-lamps are all likely, though Toyota has not officially detailed any of them yet. The overall silhouette should remain close to the current Innova Hycross.

Toyota Innova Facelift: Interior

Inside, Toyota is expected to bring the larger 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital driver's display from the recently updated Indonesia-spec Innova Hycross. New colour schemes and upholstery options are also anticipated. The brand is likely to offer more features in the cabin to improve its appeal.

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Toyota Innova Facelift: Flex-fuel

The most important change could be mechanical. The facelift is expected to introduce India's first flex-fuel strong-hybrid passenger vehicle, using a modified version of the existing 2.0-litre four-cylinder strong-hybrid engine.

Toyota showcased a flex-fuel strong-hybrid prototype based on the Innova Hycross in August 2023. That prototype was developed to run on petrol blended with up to 85 percent ethanol, or E85.

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It remains unclear whether the production model will support E85, E100 or a different ethanol blend. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has indicated that Toyota is prepared to launch a flex-fuel Innova capable of running on E100, but the company has not yet confirmed the exact fuel compatibility for the Indian market.

The regular petrol version is expected to continue with the 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine producing 173 hp and 204 Nm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. The strong-hybrid variant is likely to retain its existing 2.0-litre petrol-hybrid hardware, with changes limited to flex-fuel compatibility.

The facelift is expected to carry a modest premium over the current Innova Hycross, which is priced from Rs 19.53 lakh to Rs 31.84 lakh (ex-showroom). Toyota has not announced pricing for the updated model.