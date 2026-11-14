Tesla Extends Cybertruck Production Through End Of Summer 2027; Here's Why

Tesla has given the Cybertruck a small but meaningful reprieve. Five days after Elon Musk said production would wind down around mid-2027, he confirmed that the stainless-steel pickup will continue to be built through the end of summer 2027, giving Tesla additional time to clear outstanding orders.

Why Tesla Changed Course

Musk said the extension is intended to let Tesla work through more of Cybertruck's order backlog. The decision follows his earlier announcement that Cybertruck output at Gigafactory Texas would be scaled back around the middle of next year to create capacity for the Cybercab, Tesla's purpose-built robotaxi.

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The extra production window is only two to three months beyond the original timeline, but it could prevent some customers from losing their deposits. Musk previously suggested Tesla might have to return deposits from buyers whose trucks couldn't be built before the line was repurposed.

Costly Concession

Musk was candid about the trade-off. In a post on X, he said extending production was "not the smartest move from a profit-maximizing standpoint," before adding that "there must be some room in this world for sentimentality or what's the point?"

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That remark captures the unusual position Tesla finds itself in. The Cybertruck has not delivered the sales volume once projected for it, yet it remains one of the most recognisable and divisive vehicles on American roads. Its angular design, stainless-steel body and unconventional proportions have kept it in the public conversation long after the initial launch buzz faded.

Wind-Down Production

Musk once envisioned annual Cybertruck production of 250,000 units, a figure that would have placed the model among the best-selling pickups in the United States. Industry estimates instead put cumulative sales at roughly 70,000 trucks since deliveries began at the end of 2023.

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The production extension does not reverse that trajectory. Tesla has not said whether the Cybertruck will be built at another facility after the Texas line switches over, and the company has not announced a precise final production date.

Fan Pressure Played Part

The reversal also follows a visible backlash from Cybertruck owners and supporters. More than 5,000 people have signed a petition calling for the model to remain in production, while Tesla accessory maker Unplugged Performance has said it is exploring whether investors could take over Cybertruck production.