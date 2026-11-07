Tesla Cybertruck Production Ends In 2027, Internet Says 'The World Is Healing'

Tesla has confirmed that Cybertruck production will wind down at Gigafactory Texas around the middle of 2027. CEO Elon Musk announced the decision on X, saying the move will free up capacity for increased Cybercab production. The announcement comes just three years after the Cybertruck entered production in 2023, and seven months after Tesla discontinued the Model S and Model X.

Why Tesla Is Ending Cybertruck Production

Tesla originally revealed the Cybertruck as a concept in 2019, with a planned launch in 2021. The vehicle was delayed before finally entering production at the Texas Gigafactory and going on sale in 2023.

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Tesla positioned the Cybertruck as its flagship passenger vehicle and a rival to electric pickup trucks like the Ford F-150 Lightning. As it stands, the Cybertruck is sold in the US, Mexico, Canada, the UAE, Qatar, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

The Cybertruck attracted a lot of hype and good sales figures initially, but things went downhill in subsequent years. Its polarising and edgy exterior, built from a proprietary stainless steel alloy, did not clear European safety regulations, excluding a major market from the Cybertruck's sales reach.

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Tesla Cybertruck Sales

At launch, the Cybertruck's price was also much higher than what was promised during the 2019 reveal, and controversies surrounding Musk played a role in the truck's popularity decline too. So far, the Cybertruck is estimated to have sold over 63,000 units cumulatively, which is a far cry from the 250,000 units a year Musk predicted before the truck's launch.

Social media reaction to the news has been mixed, with some users celebrating the decision. "Cybertruck's pronouns are now was/were," one user wrote. Another said, "I never minded these; they give you a good laugh whenever you see them."

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Others were more blunt. "Are you overcome with joy?" one user asked, while another commented, "That's ok. They're gonna be in stock for the next 8 years for those that want them." The most viral response, though, was simply, "The world is healing."

Tesla Cybertruck's Replacement

Much like how Tesla axed the Model S and Model X to prioritise production of Optimus robots, the Cybertruck's discontinuation will liberate capacity for the Cybercab. Built without a steering wheel, pedals, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) or rear windscreen, the Cybercab is a fully autonomous electric taxi with butterfly doors that will serve as the basis of Tesla's ride-hailing service.

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Only the Model 3 and Model Y will remain in Tesla's global passenger vehicle arsenal after the Cybertruck goes out of production. That is until 2028, which is when deliveries of the next-gen Roadster are promised to begin. Tesla is also rumoured to be working on a small, affordable EV, though a release timeline for the same remains unknown at the moment.