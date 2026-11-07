Watch: Arvid Lindblad Loses His Diwali Helmet', Family Takes It Home

Arvid Lindblad's search for his special Diwali-themed Formula 1 helmet ended in the most familiar place possible, with his grandmother holding it. A video shared on Instagram shows the Racing Bulls driver looking for the missing helmet, only to find his nani wearing it and playfully pretending to drive an F1 car.

The light-hearted moment has struck a chord online, but it also underlines why the helmet means so much to the 19-year-old. Lindblad is celebrating Diwali at the Brazilian Grand Prix, where he will wear a design inspired by his Indian heritage and family traditions.

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Helmet Rooted At Home

The helmet's base features a Phulkari-inspired pattern, a tribute to Lindblad's grandmother and her Punjabi heritage. It also draws from the rangoli patterns he has created over the years, including one made during last year's Diwali.

Lindblad's maternal grandparents, who hail from Punjab, are in Brazil to watch their first Formula 1 race in person. For a driver spending Diwali away from home, the helmet became a way of carrying a piece of the family celebration to Interlagos.

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"Celebrating Diwali with my family, especially my Nani and Nana, has always been a very important part of my upbringing," Lindblad has said.

More Tributes Could Follow

Lindblad has made it clear that the Diwali helmet may not be a one-off. Speaking to NDTV ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, he said Indian customs and traditions have been part of his life from an early age.

"For sure. I've been very outspoken about it... Indian customs and tradition have been something I've grown up with from an early age, and it's really a part of who I am. I celebrate a lot of these holidays, these traditions," Lindblad said.

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He is particularly open to marking other Indian festivals if their dates coincide with a race weekend. "If Holi or any of the other big ones fall (during a race), I'd for sure be very open to it," he stated.

Strong Rookie Season

Away from the family moment, Lindblad has shown promising pace in his debut F1 campaign. He made an immediate impression at the Australian Grand Prix, running as high as third while battling drivers including Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen before finishing eighth.

Heading into Brazil, Lindblad sits 11th in the drivers' standings, four points behind Alpine's Pierre Gasly in 10th. "Being Top 10 in the championship would be very nice, would be cool in my rookie year to do that," he said.