Lando Norris Wins Hungarian GP To Claim First Victory Of 2026 F1 Season

Lando Norris delivered a composed and long-awaited breakthrough at the Hungarian Grand Prix, taking his first win of the 2026 Formula 1 season after a tense battle with McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri. The race unfolded in McLaren's favour for much of the afternoon, before strategy, traffic and reliability shifted the balance in Norris's direction.

Norris started from pole, but Piastri got the better launch and briefly led after a lively opening lap. On a circuit where overtaking is never simple, track position mattered, and Piastri made the most of it early on. Norris, however, had stronger pace across the race and gradually worked his way back into contention.

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The turning point came during the second round of pit stops. McLaren brought Piastri in first, while Norris stayed out longer on older tyres. That decision allowed Norris to open up enough of an advantage to rejoin ahead of his team-mate after his own stop on lap 40. From there, he controlled the race well and never looked in serious danger of losing the lead again.

Piastri's afternoon ended later with a gearbox issue while running second, which triggered a late Virtual Safety Car with 14 laps left. It was a frustrating finish for the Australian, who had been a strong contender throughout.

Ferrari's Missed Chance

Lewis Hamilton had shown promising pace after starting fifth and moved up early, but the team's strategy did not work in his favour. A pit-lane speeding penalty cost him valuable time, and he was unable to recover positions against Max Verstappen or Kimi Antonelli.

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Hamilton had been in a strong position at stages of the race, particularly after a second pit stop left him effectively in third. But Ferrari's late decision to pit him under the Virtual Safety Car proved costly. He dropped back to fifth after the penalty and could not find a way past Antonelli on track.

Charles Leclerc finished fourth, just behind Verstappen and Antonelli, while Hamilton was left to settle for fifth after what might have been a far better result.

Verstappen And Antonelli

Max Verstappen produced a strong final stint to secure second place, while Kimi Antonelli kept Hamilton behind him to finish third. George Russell recovered from a stalled start to take seventh, extending his championship lead over Hamilton to 50 points.

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar finished sixth, and the final points-paying places went to Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, who fought off Audi's Nico Hulkenberg in a close race-long contest.