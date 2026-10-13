Adani Group Could Play A Key Role In Formula 1's Return To India

Formula 1's long-awaited return to India may have received a fresh boost, with the Adani Group emerging as a potentially significant stakeholder in efforts to bring the sport back to the country. While there is no official confirmation regarding a new Indian Grand Prix, a series of developments have sparked renewed optimism among Indian motorsport fans. PTI report suggests that Pranav Adani attended the Singapore Grand Prix as a guest of the FIA in a personal capacity, at a time when interest around Formula 1's expansion plans continues to grow. The visit has added to speculation that discussions around India's place on the F1 calendar are gathering momentum.

READ | Rajput Women Perform Talwaar Raas While Driving Cars, Scooters: Watch

A key development is the Adani Group's acquisition of the Jaypee Group's assets, which includes the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida. The circuit remains India's only Formula 1 venue and hosted the Indian Grand Prix from 2011 to 2013. Despite the event's popularity among fans, Formula 1 exited the country after just three editions due to a combination of taxation, logistical, and commercial challenges.

READ | BMW M2 xDrive Turbo Edition Pre-Bookings Open In India

The Adani Group's ownership of the Buddh International Circuit has naturally reignited conversations about reviving the venue for international motorsport events. Adding to the speculation, Karan Adani has reportedly expressed interest in bringing Formula 1 back to India. Industry reports also indicate that exploratory discussions have taken place between representatives of the Adani Group and Formula One Management regarding the feasibility of hosting a future race.

READ | Honda Festive Discounts Reach Rs 2.35 Lakh This Navratri-Dussehra Season: Model-Wise Deals

The timing could work in India's favour. Formula 1 has witnessed strong growth globally in recent years, while its fan base in India continues to expand through digital platforms and increased television viewership.

At present, no race date or timeline has been announced. Yet, with the Buddh International Circuit back under active ownership and reported interest from both the Adani Group and policymakers, India's Formula 1 comeback appears more realistic than it has in years.