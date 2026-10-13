Rajput Women Perform Talwaar Raas While Driving Cars, Scooters: Watch

During Navratri celebrations in Gujarat, women from the Rajput and Kshatriya communities performed Talwaar Raas, a traditional sword dance while riding cars, scooters, and open jeeps. Videos from Rajkot and Jamnagar show the performers wielding swords in traditional attire, drawing wide attention on social media.

The performance took place at Rajkot's Ranjit Vilas Palace, also known as Rajvi Palace, as part of the Navratri Rasotsav. Organisers said around 200 women took part this year, blending martial arts-inspired sword work with festive movement and vehicle-based stunts.

Viral Video Of Sword Dance

Talwaar Raas is associated with the martial traditions of Gujarat's Kshatriya and Rajput communities. Participants begin practising about a month to a month and a half before Navratri, learning sword movements and choreographed routines under guidance from experienced performers.

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One participant told IANS that the event carries a message of women's empowerment. She said the performance, presented in the form of Goddess Jagadamba, reflects strength, self-confidence and self-defence ability. A clip of the performance shared by NDTV India has garnered over 8 lakh views on Instagram and over 64 thousand likes.

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Why It Stands Out

What makes this year's Talwaar Raas particularly striking is the use of vehicles. Women are seen performing sword routines while riding scooters and open jeeps, adding a contemporary twist to a centuries-old art form. The videos have drawn praise for their energy, precision, and the confidence of the performers.

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The video shows the use of old vehicles like Jeeps, Jonga, and Maruti Gypsy. All of these four-wheelers were open-top, and some had modifications. Specifically, the Gypsy used in the video seems to have been modified for safari with extra seats and protective bars all around the body.

On the side of two-wheelers, the ladies chose scooters like the TVS Jupiter, Honda Activa, Suzuki Access, and others. These were chosen probably because of ease of riding and their flat seats. In the clips, one woman is seen handling the scooter while another lady stands on the pillion seat, swinging a sword for the performance.