MrBeast Surprises Indian Woman With Rs 9.5 Lakh After Her 365-Day Challenge

An Indian woman's year-long effort to meet popular YouTuber MrBeast has finally paid off. Maya Gupta, from Surat in Gujarat, met the internet star after completing a 365-day challenge and received $10,000 (approximately Rs 9.5 lakh) to support her community work. Gupta began her challenge with one goal: to meet MrBeast, one of the world's most popular content creators. She regularly shared videos on her Instagram account, @mayaforbeast, documenting her journey and tagging the YouTuber in the hope of getting his attention.

Over time, her efforts attracted growing interest on social media. Many users began following her journey and waiting to see whether she would achieve her goal.

However, Gupta's challenge was not just about meeting MrBeast. Throughout the year, she also worked to help people in her local community by providing food to those in need. She shared these activities on social media alongside updates about her challenge.

Her efforts eventually caught MrBeast's attention. During their meeting, the YouTuber revealed that he had been following her videos and was impressed by her work to help others.

"This is Maya, who's been feeding her local community for the past year and tagging me in all her videos," MrBeast said in the video.

Watch the video here:

He added that he had seen the good work she had done for her community over the past year and wanted to give her a present.

MrBeast then surprised Gupta by giving her $10,000 (approximately Rs 9.5 lakh) to support her efforts. Gupta said she planned to share the money with others rather than keep it all for herself. She also expressed her intention to continue helping people in need.

The heartwarming video quickly gained attention online, receiving more than 60 million views. Social media users praised Gupta for her determination and kindness, while others appreciated MrBeast for recognising her efforts.

"You are a good person and a hero," one user commented.

Another wrote, "I think I'm happier than Maya that you met her."

A third viewer said, "Motivation that you can do everything."

Several others praised both Gupta and MrBeast, with one comment reading, "Love seeing people like Maya and MrBeast."