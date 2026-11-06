BMW F 450 GS Sport Variant Launched In India; Check Price

BMW Motorrad has launched the new F 450 GS Sport variant in India at Rs 5.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant slots in between the Exclusive and the top-spec GS Trophy variants, bringing sport suspension, additional riding modes, and an exclusive Racing Red colour scheme.

BMW F 450 GS Sport: Upgrades

The biggest highlight of the new F 450 GS Sport is that it comes equipped with Sport Suspension, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, and Riding Modes Pro. The suspension setup is aimed at offering better control compared to the standard suspension, especially when riding on uneven off-road terrain. Riding Modes Pro adds an Enduro Pro riding mode, giving riders another option when they take the motorcycle off-road.

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BMW F 450 GS Sport: Hardware

In terms of overall appearance, the F 450 GS Sport looks exactly the same as the other variants of the F 450 GS. However, to make this particular variant stand out, BMW has offered it with an exclusive Racing Red colour scheme.

At the front, the motorcycle boasts the same unique-looking X-shaped LED headlamp along with the adventure-style front beak. It also gets an upright riding stance, which is the same as the standard model. Apart from this, BMW has also added a clear Rallye windscreen to help protect the rider from the wind.

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Moving to the side, the new F 450 GS Sport comes equipped with black handguards and off-road footpegs. The company has also offered a plastic engine guard as standard, making the new Sport variant more adventure-focused than the lower variants.

BMW 450 GS Trophy

BMW originally launched the F 450 GS in three variants: Base, Exclusive and GS Trophy. Now, with the addition of the Sport variant, the motorcycle is available in four variants.

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The new Sport variant gets almost all the major equipment offered with the GS Trophy. Both motorcycles come equipped with Sport Suspension and Riding Modes Pro. However, the biggest difference is that the GS Trophy gets BMW's Easy Ride Clutch (ERC) system, while the newly launched Sport variant does not.

Instead, the Sport variant comes with a conventional clutch setup along with Gear Shift Assistant Pro. The GS Trophy also gets an aluminium engine guard and a tinted Rallye windscreen, while the Sport variant comes with a plastic engine guard and a clear Rallye windscreen.

Engine And Pricing

Talking about the powertrain, BMW has not made any changes to the engine of the new F 450 GS Sport. It still comes equipped with the same 420 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine, which is offered with the other variants.

This engine produces a maximum power of 48 bhp and 43 Nm of peak torque. It comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The F 450 GS Sport is priced at Rs 5.90 lakh, ex-showroom, making it Rs 25,000 more affordable than the GS Trophy.