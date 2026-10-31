Tesla Marks Halloween With Cybercab Taking Skeletons For A Ride

Halloween is often marked by creative costumes and spooky decorations, with people celebrating in different ways. This Halloween, Tesla has added a technology-themed twist to the festivities by having its Cybercab autonomously drive with skeletons inside.

Tesla's Robotaxi account shared a Halloween-themed post showing the company's Cybercab driving autonomously with skeletons inside. The unusual sight combined Halloween's spooky theme with Tesla's autonomous driving technology.

By placing skeletons inside the Cybercab, Tesla brought a festive touch to its autonomous vehicle, using Halloween as the backdrop for the display.

Watch Video Here:

The Cybercab's autonomous drive with skeletons inside served as Tesla's way of celebrating Halloween this year. The scene offered a creative take on the occasion, bringing together the familiar spooky imagery associated with Halloween and the company's self-driving vehicle.

Through the post, Tesla's Robotaxi showcased a Halloween celebration that featured an autonomously driven Cybercab rather than conventional costumes or decorations.

Social Media Reaction

The post drew several reactions online.

One user commented, "Mind-boggling effects."

Another user noted, "No one can match Tesla's sense of humour."

"Happy Halloween," added a third user.

A fourth user noted, "Only Tesla can pull off something like this."