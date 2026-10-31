US Hospital Gives Babies A Circus-Themed Halloween Makeover

Halloween is a time when people dress up in creative costumes to celebrate the occasion. Adding to the festive spirit, Dayton Children's Hospital in Ohio, US, came up with a special circus-themed celebration for babies in its neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), according to PEOPLE.

The hospital dressed the infants as different circus characters and treats, bringing a touch of fun to the medical facility.

One baby was dressed as a lion, while another wore a ringmaster costume. Other infants wore food-themed outfits, including costumes resembling popcorn and cotton candy.

The celebrations took place at both NICU locations, at the hospital's main campus and Kettering Health.

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The circus-themed celebration was part of the hospital's broader Halloween plans, which followed the theme "Oh, the Places You'll Go!"

The initiative transformed different hospital units into exciting destinations, ranging from dream vacation spots to imaginary places, offering patients and their families a break from the challenges of staying in a hospital.

The hospital explained that families with babies in the NICU often experience uncertainty and worry, while important milestones may not unfold as they had imagined. Halloween celebrations allow them to create special memories and enjoy moments of normalcy while their children receive care.

The healthcare organisation also highlighted the efforts of its staff, who work to make holidays memorable for patients and their families, even during difficult times. From handmade costumes to elaborately decorated hospital units, these celebrations aim to remind families that childhood continues even within hospital walls.