Watch: 21-Year-Old In Porsche 911 GT3 Arrested After High-Speed Chase

A 21-year-old driver in Washington state, USA, was arrested after allegedly leading deputies on a high-speed pursuit in a blue Porsche 911 GT3. The video of the arrest following the chase was shared on social media by the police department and is getting significant attention.

What Happened

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, a sergeant spotted the Porsche being driven recklessly. Deputies began a pursuit, but called it off after the driver exited and continued at excessive speed.

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The driver did not remain out of sight for long. Deputies relocated the Porsche, then used spike strips to bring the pursuit to an end. The car stopped in traffic, and the driver surrendered without further incident; authorities said no injuries or vehicle damage were reported.

What The Video Shows

Bodycam footage released by the sheriff's office captures the arrest after a patrol vehicle bumped the rear of the Porsche. As deputies read the driver his Miranda rights, he can be heard crying while being walked to a police cruiser.

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The most striking exchange came when the driver asked whether there was anything he could do to recover the GT3. The deputy's response was blunt: "Not run from the police."

Police later said they would pursue the seizure of the vehicle. The 21-year-old was booked according to jail records cited in local reporting.

Alleged Offences

The sheriff's office referred allegations of attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, reckless driving, and reckless endangerment. The driver was identified in police records as Tyger S. Yong, the registered owner of the 2014 Porsche 911 GT3. A passenger was reportedly in the car during the incident. Authorities also said the Porsche was clocked at 204 kmph on radar during the pursuit.

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Road Safety Warning

The sheriff's office used the case to underline the risks of reckless driving and speeding. For owners of cars such as the 911 GT3, public roads are not the place to explore a track-focused sports car's limits. A controlled circuit offers the environment and the safety infrastructure that a high-speed chase on city streets cannot.