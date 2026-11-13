California Police Warn Parents As "Door Kick Challenge" Prank Raises Safety Concerns

California police have warned parents about a new prank called the "door kick challenge", in which youngsters kick the front doors of houses and run away. The activity has been reported in residential areas of Irvine, where authorities have received several complaints about children taking part in the trend. Police have cautioned that what may appear to be a harmless joke can lead to property damage, criminal charges and dangerous situations, reported the Daily Mail.

The challenge is a modified version of the traditional "ding-dong ditch" prank. In this trend, a person kicks someone's front door as hard as possible before running away without getting caught. Participants then share recordings of their actions on social media.

The Irvine Police Department has asked parents to speak to their children and explain the possible consequences of participating in the challenge.

Officer Ziggy Azarcon, a public information officer for the department, told ABC 7 that police had received more than 20 calls in the previous month. These included reports from people who had seen children kicking doors and residents whose doors had been targeted.

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Azarcon explained that the prank could cause damage to people's property. If a door is damaged during such an incident, the act could be treated as a crime. Police have already recorded cases of vandalism and are investigating the reported incidents.

The department's Youth Services Unit is looking into the cases and will work with school resource officers to identify the youngsters involved.

Apart from property damage, authorities have also raised concerns about the safety of children participating in the challenge. Police said that residents who hear someone kicking their doors may become frightened and believe that their homes are under threat.

Azarcon warned that people inside the houses might not understand that the incident is a prank. They could react unexpectedly, putting the youngsters involved at risk of serious harm.

The Irvine Police Department also shared a warning online, explaining that activities carried out to get laughs or likes on the internet could have serious consequences in real life.

Police have urged parents to discuss the risks with their children and discourage them from taking part in the challenge. Authorities also warned that parents could be held accountable if they knowingly allow their children to participate in the activity and a crime is committed.