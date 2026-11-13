Tigress Mauls Pak Teen To Death At TikTok Video Shoot, Influencer Arrested

A social media stunt in Pakistan involving tigress went horribly wrong when a teenager was mauled to death. The incident took place at a private farm in Kahna, a town in Lahore, according to Manchester Evening News. The report said that the big cat was brought out of the cage on the request of Nouman Hassan, an content creator, for a TikTok video. But the tigress attacked the 19-year-old Talha, a staffer at the farmhouse. He was rushed to the hospital after the attack but couldn't survive.

The police arrested the owner of the farm, identified as Fayyaz, and Hassan, the Manchester Evening News report said.

The tigress was being held at a breeding site on the farm.

According to the police, the influencer initially claimed that Talha was attacked by a dog but investigation later revealed the true cause of death.

"A passion for TikTok cannot be more important than a human life. No one can be allowed to put human life at risk in the name of hobby or entertainment. The attempt to hide the facts and every aspect of negligence will be investigated," Lahore Police said.

"The tigress got out of control in the presence of the TikToker, who had come to the farmhouse to make a TikTok video, leaving a farm employee critically injured. He later died while receiving treatment," it added.

Police are now probing whether the farm had the permission to keep the tigress and if safety arrangements were properly followed.

Hassan is known for posting dangerous video with tigers. In one of the clips posted on his Instagram handle, he was seen trying to kiss a chained tiger. In another clip, he was seen petting a leopard who suddenly leapt on to him and scratched him.