Delhi-Meerut Expressway: This Man Saves Rs 145 In Toll Every Trip. Here's How

A taxi driver has claimed to have found a loophole in the "Multi-Lane Free Flow System" used to collect toll tax on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. According to the driver, the method helps him save Rs 145 on every trip. A video explaining the process has gone viral on social media.

'Rs 175 Toll, But Only Rs 80 Deducted'

In the video, taxi driver Shiva Sharma says that motorists travelling from Delhi to Meerut via the expressway are typically charged a one-way toll of Rs 175 through FASTag. He claims that while a round trip usually costs Rs 265 in toll charges, he pays only Rs 120 for the same journey.

'Taking The Nainital/Hapur Exit Saves Money'

Explaining the method, Sharma says that motorists travelling from Sarai Kale Khan can exit the Delhi-Meerut Expressway at the Dasna/Nainital cut-off. According to him, no toll is charged for the stretch up to that point, and charges apply only to travel beyond Dasna towards Meerut.

'Exit And Re-Enter The Expressway'

Sharma claims that he exits the expressway at the Nainital/Hapur cut-off, drives for about 50 metres, and then re-enters the highway. He says the automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) system detects his vehicle as entering from Dasna, reducing the toll charged for the journey to Meerut.

Watch the full video here:-

The video has triggered debate online, with many social media users reacting to the driver's claim.

One user wrote, "Get the Rs 3,000 NHAI annual FASTag pass. It allows multiple toll crossings at lower rates."

Another commented, "This trick should not have been shared publicly."

A third user said, "I tried this method once, and it helped me save money."

A fourth wrote, "The toll authorities have probably seen this video. They may close this loophole soon."