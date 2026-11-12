Caught On Camera: Elephant Steps On Biker Twice, Man Miraculously Survives

A biker had a miraculous escape after a wild elephant stepped on him twice on the Haridwar-Dehradun Highway in Uttarakhand. The shocking incident, which took place near Nepali Farm in the early hours of Thursday, was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 4 am when the biker encountered the elephant on the highway. In a shocking turn of events, the animal stepped on the man's stomach and chest twice, leaving him pinned beneath its feet.

However, what happened next left everyone stunned. Despite the terrifying encounter, the biker managed to get back on his feet immediately after the elephant moved away. He appeared to have escaped without any visible injuries.

Cab Driver Captures Shocking Incident

The incident was recorded by Shiva Sharma, a cab driver and digital content creator who was passing through the area. He shared the video on his Facebook account at 3.46 am on November 12, and it quickly gained attention on social media.

Reacting to the incident, Sharma said that while the route between Haridwar and Dehradun was easy to travel on, the situation on the road could be unpredictable because elephants often emerge unexpectedly.

He also expressed amazement at the biker's survival, saying that the man was extremely lucky to have escaped such a dangerous encounter.

Elephant Sightings Common Near Rajaji Tiger Reserve

The stretch of the Haridwar-Dehradun Highway is close to Rajaji Tiger Reserve, an area known for its wildlife, including wild elephants. Animals are often spotted near roads in this region.

Motorists travelling along this route are advised to remain alert, particularly during the early morning and late-night hours. Drivers should reduce their speed, avoid approaching wild elephants and maintain a safe distance if they spot one on or near the road.