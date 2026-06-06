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IPS officer's Wife Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Karnataka

Senior IPS officer Sunil Achayya's wife Sandhya Achayya was killed in a wild elephant attack while inspecting work at a coffee plantation near Titimati in Kodagu district on Friday, police said.

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IPS officer's Wife Killed In Wild Elephant Attack In Karnataka
She succumbed to her injuries sustained in the attack, according to official information.

Senior IPS officer Sunil Achayya's wife Sandhya Achayya was killed in a wild elephant attack while inspecting work at a coffee plantation near Titimati in Kodagu district on Friday, police said.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar conveyed his condolences to Sunil Achayya, who is serving as a DGP in Delhi, the CMO said.

Sandhya Achayya was attacked by a wild elephant at Konanakatte village where she had gone to oversee work at a coffee plantation.

She succumbed to her injuries sustained in the attack, according to official information.

Following the incident, Shivakumar telephoned Achayya and expressed grief over the tragedy.

"This is a heartbreaking incident. I was deeply saddened to learn about it. We share your grief. May God give you and your family the strength to bear this loss," the chief minister said.

Shivakumar also said that he has directed the concerned officials to take necessary measures to tackle the wild elephant menace and prevent such incidents in the future. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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